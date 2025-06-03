London – The United Kingdom will build new nuclear attack submarines, will prepare its army to fight a war in Europe and become “a nation of the battle, dressed in armor,” said Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday, part of the military expenses designed to send a message to Moscow – and Washington.

Starmer said that Great Britain “cannot ignore the threat that Russia poses” when it undertook to undertake the most radical changes to the British defenses since the collapse of the Soviet Union more than three decades.

“The threat we are faced with is more serious, more immediate and more unpredictable than in any time since the Cold War,” said Starmer to workers and journalists in a naval shipyard in Scotland.

A new era of threats

Like the other members of NATO, the United Kingdom has reassessed its defense expenses since the large-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia in February 2022.

The government has announced military plans in response to a strategic defense examination commanded by Starmer and led by George Robertson, former secretary in the United Kingdom and NATO secretary general. This is the first review of this type since 2021, and land in a world shaken and transformed by the war of Russia in Ukraine and by the re -election of President Donald Trump last year.

Months after the publication of the last major defense review of Great Britain, the primordial minister Boris Johnson said that the era of the “fights of big tanks on the European earth mass” was over. Three months later, Russian tanks entered Ukraine.

The Government of the Labor Party of the Starmer Gauche-left said that it will accept the 62 recommendations for the exam, aimed at helping the United Kingdom to face growing threats to land, the air and the cyberspace.

Submarines and weapons

The measures include the increase in the production of submarines and weapons and “learning Ukraine lessons”, which quickly developed its drone technology to counter Moscow forces and even reach targets deep in Russia.

The government said the United Kingdom is investing in innovation and will establish a cyber command to counter “daily” attacks linked to Russia against British defenses.

The other measures include:

-Build “up to 12” nuclear and conventionally armed propulsion submarines within the framework of the Aukus partnership with Australia and the United States

– Invest 15 billion pounds ($ 20.3 billion) in the British nuclear arsenal, which consists of missiles transported on a handful of submarines

-Increase stocks of conventional weapons from Great Britain with six new ammunition factories and up to 7,000 long-range weapons built in the United Kingdom

– Develop new airborne and land drones as well as “hybrid navy” of autonomous ships and crew ships

– commit 1 billion pounds for British aerial defenses

– A home goalkeeper to protect national critical infrastructures as part of an “entirely” approach to defense. He quickly marked an “dad army” after the SitCom of the Second World War

Starmer said that the rearmature would create a “defense divide” of thousands of well -paid manufacturing jobs – a contrast to the “peace dividend” of the post -war period that saw Western nations keep money from defense to other regions.

Dissuade Russia at a cost

Defense secretary, John Healey, said the changes would send “a message to Moscow” and transform the country's army after decades of dismissal, although he said that he does not expect the number of soldiers – currently at a two centuries of around 74,000 – increased until the early 2030s.

Healey said that defense spending plans to reach 2.5% of national income by 2027 per year are “on the right track” and that there is “without any doubt” that it will reach 3% before 2034.

But Starmer said that the 3% target is a “ambition”, rather than a firm promise, and we do not know where the short of money will find the money. The government has already reduced international assistance spending in a contagious manner to reach the target of 2.5%.

James Cartlidge, defense spokesperson for the main conservative opposition party, said that “a defense examination without funding is an empty wishes list”.

Even 3% does not respond to what some NATO leaders are necessary to dissuade Russia from future attacks against its neighbors. NATO chief Mark Rutte says that leaders of the 32 member countries debate the commitment to spending at least 3.5% of GDP in defense when they meet in the Netherlands this month.

Strengthen Europe's defenses

It is also a message to Trump that Europe takes into account its request for NATO members to spend more on their own defense.

European countries, led by the United Kingdom and France, rushed to coordinate their defense posture while Trump transforms the American foreign policy, apparently away from Europe while he seeks to end the war in Ukraine. Trump has long questioned NATO's value and complained that the United States ensures the safety of European countries that do not gain weight.

Starmer said that his government would make “the greatest contribution from Great Britain to NATO since its creation”.

“We will never fight alone,” he said. “Our defense policy will always be NATO-Prime.”

Matthew Savill, director of military sciences at the Think Tank Rusi de la Défense, said that the examination exposed “a vision … To which the armed forces should look like the future” but lacked key details.

“This is a declaration of intention,” he said. “It is not a roadmap.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, on the left, talks to a staff member during a visit to the installation of Bae Systems'Gavan, in Glasgow, in Scotland, Monday, June 2, 2025. (Andy Buchanan, photo of the swimming pool via AP)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, on the right, and the British defense secretary John Healey, center, speak to a staff member during a visit to the installation of Bae Systems'Gavan, in Glasgow, in Scotland, Monday, June 2, 2025. (Andy Buchanan, Photo of Pool via AP)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Center, and the British Secretary for Defense, John Healey, on the left, speak to a staff member during a visit to the installation of Bae Systems'Gavan, in Glasgow, in Scotland, Monday, June 2, 2025. (Andy Buchanan, Pool photo via AP)