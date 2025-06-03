Politics
Ukraine and Russia accept a new exchange of prisoners in Irish Times in Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia have agreed to have a new exchange of prisoners and exchanged memorands on a possible ceasefire to end the three-year war of Vladimir Poutines, despite a gulf remaining between the two positions of both parties during a meeting in Istanbul on Monday.
After the interviews at the Palais de Raan on the delegations of the Bosphorus, Kievs and Moscow, said that they had agreed to exchange all seriously injured and sick prisoners, as well as prisoners of war of less than 25 years.
The talks, which lasted just over an hour, were the second round of negotiations negotiated by Turkey and the United States after the peace process which resumed last month for the first time since early the conflict.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the meeting was great and added that he would move to organize a summit involving Putin, Ukral President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and US President Donald Trump.
Vladimir Medinsky, head of the delegation of Russia, said that the next exchange, which should involve 1,000 to 1,200 prisoners, would be the most important since the start of the war, adding that Russia was satisfied with the results of the talks.
But the two delegations did not shake hands and suggested that they had made little progress in a potential agreement because Mr. Putin refuses to move from his requests to reduce the sovereignty of the Ukraines or to accept kyiv calls for a cease-fire.
Mr. Medinsky said Moscow had offered a ceasefire for two to three days in specific areas of the front which would allow the sides to pick up the dead.
The Ukraine delegation said that Russia had rejected its proposal for an unconditional ceasefire and that the United States is more involved in talks after Mr. Trump suggested that he could attend to bring Mr. Putin and Mr. Zelenskiy.
Kyiv also said that Russia had only given its memorandum on a possible path to end the war at the meeting and refused to comment on it more.
After the meeting, a senior Ukrainian official said that no major breakthrough had been carried out, just minor measures as we plan. The manager added: it seems that they are staged an image of diplomacy for Trump.
Rustem Umerov, Ukraine Defense Minister, said the Kievs delegation had given Moscow a list of several hundred Ukrainian children who were expelled to Russia during the war.
Medinsky said Russia would work to bring together children blocked with their families in Ukraine when possible, but accused kyiv of transforming the problem into a shameful show for Europeans.
[ Analysis: Kyiv braced for Russian summer offensiveOpens in new window ]
Intransigence Russia has frustrated the American president, who had boasted of resolving the conflict on the first day of power and thought that his close relationship with Mr. Putin could help negotiate an agreement.
Instead, Russia has rejected an American 22-point peace plan and quickly held its requests, which prompted Trump to suggest that the United States would take a rear seat in the peace process after the first round of talks in May.
On Sunday, Ukraine launched one of its most daring military operations in the war, hitting dozens of Russian planes in four aerodromes as far from the front line as Eastern Siberia.
These attacks themselves came only a few hours after the launch of its greatest strike of drones on Ukraine since 2022, attacking the cities of kyiv, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia with 472 unmanned air vehicles.
The remarks of Mr. Medinsky, other senior Kremlin officials, in the weeks following the first meeting, said that Moscow was not ready to move from its insistence to resolve the deep causes of the conflict.
[ Putin wants written pledge to halt Nato expansion in return for peaceOpens in new window ]
Putin previously demanded that Ukraine withdraw four regions partly controlled by Russia Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia accept ceilings on his armed forces and undertake to never join NATO.
During the first series of talks, Mr. Medinsky did what Ukrainian officials called unacceptable territorial requests and threatened that Russia conquer more regions if its conditions were not fulfilled.
Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, also said after the first series of talks Moscow wanted kyiv to devote the protections for Russian speakers in the country and fell a large part of the legislation adopted by the government of Mr. Zelenskiys.
Ukraine argued that these conditions should go and the end of its existence as a sovereign state.
Russia also minimized the possibility of a face -to -face meeting between Mr. Putin, Mr. Zelenskiy and Trump, saying that such a summit could only be planned after the results were achieved during talks in Istanbul. Copyright the Financial Times Limited 2025
|
Sources
2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/world/europe/2025/06/02/ukraine-and-russia-agree-to-new-prisoner-exchange-in-istanbul/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mastering virtual tracks for betting lovers in motorsport
- The Netherlands Government Leaves the Leader of the Right Leading Leaders
- Metro Mini Market Simulator Free Download
- Pittsburgh steelers send a letter after players attend Donald Trump Rally
- Russia does not say a rapid breakthrough in the “complex” talks of Ukraine
- How do you look at Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Match Live Online?
- Is it safe to travel to Türkiye or Rhodes after dozens of earthquake?
- Demonheart the Trial Tenke Free Download
- Imran Khan claims that General Munnir turned against his wife after being sent as director general of the ISI
- Asian markets increase as traders are possible Trump-X
- Rahul Gandhi takes Jibe to PM Modi on the ceasefire with Pakistan
- Former Jokowi Skin Skin president, Buni Yani: the punishment is running