Ukraine and Russia accept a new exchange of prisoners in Irish Times in Istanbul

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to have a new exchange of prisoners and exchanged memorands on a possible ceasefire to end the three-year war of Vladimir Poutines, despite a gulf remaining between the two positions of both parties during a meeting in Istanbul on Monday.

After the interviews at the Palais de Raan on the delegations of the Bosphorus, Kievs and Moscow, said that they had agreed to exchange all seriously injured and sick prisoners, as well as prisoners of war of less than 25 years.

The talks, which lasted just over an hour, were the second round of negotiations negotiated by Turkey and the United States after the peace process which resumed last month for the first time since early the conflict.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the meeting was great and added that he would move to organize a summit involving Putin, Ukral President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and US President Donald Trump.

Vladimir Medinsky, head of the delegation of Russia, said that the next exchange, which should involve 1,000 to 1,200 prisoners, would be the most important since the start of the war, adding that Russia was satisfied with the results of the talks.

But the two delegations did not shake hands and suggested that they had made little progress in a potential agreement because Mr. Putin refuses to move from his requests to reduce the sovereignty of the Ukraines or to accept kyiv calls for a cease-fire.

Vladimir Medinsky (right -cut), head of the Russian delegation, delivers a statement to the press after a second cycle of direct talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegates. Photography: Getty Images

Mr. Medinsky said Moscow had offered a ceasefire for two to three days in specific areas of the front which would allow the sides to pick up the dead.

The Ukraine delegation said that Russia had rejected its proposal for an unconditional ceasefire and that the United States is more involved in talks after Mr. Trump suggested that he could attend to bring Mr. Putin and Mr. Zelenskiy.

Kyiv also said that Russia had only given its memorandum on a possible path to end the war at the meeting and refused to comment on it more.

After the meeting, a senior Ukrainian official said that no major breakthrough had been carried out, just minor measures as we plan. The manager added: it seems that they are staged an image of diplomacy for Trump.

Rustem Umerov, Ukraine Defense Minister, said the Kievs delegation had given Moscow a list of several hundred Ukrainian children who were expelled to Russia during the war.

Medinsky said Russia would work to bring together children blocked with their families in Ukraine when possible, but accused kyiv of transforming the problem into a shameful show for Europeans.

[ Analysis: Kyiv braced for Russian summer offensiveOpens in new window ]

Intransigence Russia has frustrated the American president, who had boasted of resolving the conflict on the first day of power and thought that his close relationship with Mr. Putin could help negotiate an agreement.

Instead, Russia has rejected an American 22-point peace plan and quickly held its requests, which prompted Trump to suggest that the United States would take a rear seat in the peace process after the first round of talks in May.

On Sunday, Ukraine launched one of its most daring military operations in the war, hitting dozens of Russian planes in four aerodromes as far from the front line as Eastern Siberia.

These attacks themselves came only a few hours after the launch of its greatest strike of drones on Ukraine since 2022, attacking the cities of kyiv, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia with 472 unmanned air vehicles.

The remarks of Mr. Medinsky, other senior Kremlin officials, in the weeks following the first meeting, said that Moscow was not ready to move from its insistence to resolve the deep causes of the conflict.

[ Putin wants written pledge to halt Nato expansion in return for peaceOpens in new window ]

Putin previously demanded that Ukraine withdraw four regions partly controlled by Russia Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia accept ceilings on his armed forces and undertake to never join NATO.

During the first series of talks, Mr. Medinsky did what Ukrainian officials called unacceptable territorial requests and threatened that Russia conquer more regions if its conditions were not fulfilled.

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, also said after the first series of talks Moscow wanted kyiv to devote the protections for Russian speakers in the country and fell a large part of the legislation adopted by the government of Mr. Zelenskiys.

Ukraine argued that these conditions should go and the end of its existence as a sovereign state.

Russia also minimized the possibility of a face -to -face meeting between Mr. Putin, Mr. Zelenskiy and Trump, saying that such a summit could only be planned after the results were achieved during talks in Istanbul. Copyright the Financial Times Limited 2025