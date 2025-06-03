Trump and XI likely to hold talks this week, says the White House in the middle of an increasing price tension – World News





US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to speak on the phone and prices, the White House said the BBC. However, China has not yet confirmed this development. According to the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, the two leaders will probably hold the talks this week, following the growing tension to violate the rate and commercial restriction agreements. Leavitt mentioned that, as usual, the White House will share the details of the call thereafter. The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, also told CBS that the two leaders should speak very soon commercial problems, including disagreements on key minerals and Chinese export rules. Trump said on Friday that he was convinced that a conversation with Xi would perform. But Chinese officials had previously declared that there had been no recent contact between the two world leaders of the economic powers. Meanwhile, the US trade representative has extended tariff exclusions for certain Chinese products, including solar manufacturing equipment, until August 31. This gives more time for current trade discussions with China. Bessent, who led commercial talks before Geneva who interrupted a trade war between the United States and China, Fox News told that little progress had been made since then. A temporary agreement between the United States and China to reduce high prices for 90 days has resulted in high gains in the world markets. However, it has not resolved more in-depth concerns than the United States with the Chinese economy heavy with exports. In legal development, an American commercial court judged that Trump had gone beyond his legal powers when he set most of the prices on Chinese property and other foreign goods. But a federal court of appeal quickly intervened the next day to allow the prices to remain in place for the moment, while the government appeals the decision. The court gave deadlines of June 5 so that those who challenge the prices to respond and on June 9 for the government to respond.

