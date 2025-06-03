The new themed channel dedicated to praise of prez





A new chain of burgers on the theme of President Donald Trump develops in Texas, and those who do not support him vocally find it bad.

A Lebanese immigrant by the name of Roland Beauny would have opened the restaurant chain, “Trump Burger”, featuring hamburgers marked with the name of the president, American Flags, and joke articles on the theme of his rivals Democrats. The chain currently has several locations in Texas, and food critics have offered their opinion on the food and policy of the new channel.

“I am waiting for my order to Trump Burger in Houston surrounded by goods, including baseball caps, sporting` Trump 2024 The Revenge Tour '' and red t-shirts with a favorite line of the 47th President of the United States, your Fake News! ” The critic of the restaurant of Houston Chronicle Bao NGO wrote.

NGO, who said he maintained his private personal policy, added that when another customer asked for whom he had voted in 2016, he said that he replied: “I barely remember.

The critic noted that the logo of restaurant channels “presents an cheeky anthropomorphic hamburger which nods to the presidents with a crowd of golded hair floating above the bun. The red, white and blue color scheme and countless references to Trump feel like a sanctuary for the president. ”

A new chain of burgers on the theme of President Donald Trump is developing in Texas. AFP via Getty Images

“It is not easy to just enjoy your food at Trump Burger,” said the critic, saying that he had been approached by a professional imitator from Trump. “I was waiting for him to enter the YMCA at some point in our lunch.”

While he argued that Trump Burger's signature object was “coherent in his blandness” and criticized the philly cheese for his “Avare Portions”, he congratulated the “Chicken Sandwich First Lady” as “better than the burger, with a very grilled chicken chest with two slices of American cheese”.

He also praised Milk-Shake to have an entirely American call.

“My dining room companion and I agreed that Trump's burgers use the blue bell born in Brenham for the Milkshakes were a highlight,” he wrote. “The simple but classic preparation with ice cream, milk and whipped cream on top seemed as American as the American flags that cover the restaurant.”

Donald Trump fans seem to be enthusiastic about the restaurant in their criticism. AFP via Getty Images

While Donald Trump fans seem to be enthusiastic about the restaurant in their criticism, NGO was not the only culinary critic to leave a mixed criticism of the restaurant.

The food criticism of Eater Houston Brittany Britto Garley was much more explicit on his opinions on Trump, noting that the owner of Trump Burger “said that he thought that Trump has considerably improved the economy during his first presidency (Spoiler: he did not do it).”

Garley described the humor of the “Brutal” restaurant with its interior jokes oriented towards customers supported by Trump.

“As for most aspects of Trump Burger, a menu is not just a menu. You need blows and tries to bring the political points home to the house with brutal humor. The Biden Burger, which would be the Harris Burger on its Houston menu, has a 1 ounce beef pancake surmounted by the old tomato and the oldest buns available due to cheating and inflation. Very random $ 50.99, ”wrote Garley. “It's a joke,” said a cashier when I asked if it was a real dish to order. “

The chain currently has several locations in Texas, and food critics have offered their opinion on the food and policy of the new channel. AFP via Getty Images

“Each location of Trump Burger tries to surpass himself in the nationalist and cult of personality,” wrote Garley, saying that, in a place, “the atmosphere was not festive, it was steep, uncertain and uncomfortable, especially for me, a woman of color.”

“If you are someone who voted for Trump and supports his administrations many compromising decisions, this place is likely for you,” she wrote, arguing later, “however, for those who see Trumps inherited differently as a man who expelled innocent people; intimate division; Irrementally, the people he was elected to serve. »»

When contacted to comment, a Trump Burger official told Fox News Digital that some of the criticisms are not surprising due to the liberal pension of certain media.

“The Houston Chronicle maintains a predominantly liberal position, so we did not expect anything from a biased vision of everything that bears the name of Trump,” said Trump's burger manager.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2025/06/02/business/inside-trump-burger-the-new-themed-chain-devoted-to-praising-the-prez/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

