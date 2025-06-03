The ex-wife of Imran Khan, Avantika, found “difficult” to move away from him: “The worst thing”





Last update: June 03, 2025, 08:01 Ist

Avantika Malik opens with her separation from Imran Khan, emotional difficulties and moving with her daughter Imara.

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik were married in 2011.

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik were lovers of teenagers, after starting their relationship in 2002 at the age of 19. After almost a decade together, the couple made the knot in 2011. Their daughter, Imara Malik Khan, was born in 2014. But after eight years of marriage, their trip as a couple ended.

Avantika, who had remained relatively private by separation, recently talked about his emotional struggle during this difficult period. Addressing Nayandeep Rakshit, she shared how experienced experience.

I would have found it very difficult to move away and say that that's all. It is mainly because of the kind of human being that I am. I am extremely emotional. Another reason is that because my parents' marriage did not work, I thought I had this pressure to make mine work. I was too categorical about the fact that my reality as a child cannot be my reality as an adult. This fear was too deep to move away. “”

Presenting yourself at the end of your wedding was not easy. The idea of ​​separating from Imran Khan did not seem real for a long time.

Finally, Avantika had to make the difficult decision to move, taking her daughter Imara with her. Reflecting at that time, she said, it was very difficult. It was the worst thing I had to live. You don't know anything anymore. I am very blessed to have so many people in my corner. My friends, my extended family and family extended to me together until I can stand. “”

Earlier, addressing Filmfare, Imran Khan said he had entered the 19 -year relationship with good intentions. But over time, the relationship has not changed in a healthy way. I entered this relationship when I was very young. I was 19, and in good faith and good intention. But as is sometimes the case with these types of long-term relationships, especially when you start at a very young age, a large part of the dynamics and interpersonal models take place in the way you were as an adolescent and as you grow, perhaps, I think that all of these did not grow and did not evolve and in a way, we did not support or did not support “He said.

Imran Khan is now in a relationship with his girlfriend Lekha Washington. Imran Khan and Avantika Malik got married in 2011. After eight years of marriage, they decided to separate in 2019.

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is editor -in -chief of the News18 entertainment team. With a frantic passion for everything related to Bollywood, she likes deep diving in glitter and glamor in the world of entertainment, bring … Read more

