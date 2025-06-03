Politics
Guess the emergence of Pratanda, boiling are not any boiling
By: Hamka Suyana
Observer of the emergence of Pratand
Amazing company. Joko Widodo, the former 7th president, appeared in public with a very different facial performance. Unlike power.
Joko Widodo who now appears with many wrinkles on his face. The pocket with a curved eye is suspended. Presumably, it was a primary that his heart supported the burden of the interior enough.
Even more surprising, the last appearance of Joko Widodo. The face in the neck is filled with pieces similar to boils and black spots. In fact, the back of the head is clearly visible skin diseases similar to the kadas.
It is strange, a former president who always gets health insurance and installations of the country, how is it that “conceded”. Not personal and unresolved.
What's new with the unusual skin diseases that Joko Widodo has? Are ordinary skin diseases or unusual skin diseases?
I tried to guess with the theoretical approach to the appearance of Pratanda.
According to the Koran, the letter from Al Hijr, verse 75, Allah says:
Indeed, in this way, there is really a sign (the power of God) for those who pay attention (carefully) signs (that).
(Al-ijr [15]: 75)
Each incident begins with the appearance of Pratanda
What is Pratanda?
Pratanda means the initial signs that appear before something happens. In spiritual context and motivation, Pratanda teaches us: Be aware of the signals of life.Realizing that God always gives signs or signals. Develop intuition and sensitivity
The importance of understanding Pratanda
Pratanda is not only a coincidence, but the signs and the advice of God. To be with the preparation, we can: Respond to tests and promotes judiciously.Capture the opportunity that God has given.Prepare to face a life change.
Motivation of the concept of a sign
God teaches us to appear more deeply and listen to sharper with the signs of life.
Motivation: Do not ignore a small signal in life.Sensitive and ready to be careful. Make each event an event and instructions on happiness and success. Let us pass in practice the sensitivity of the heart and the spirit to read the signs of God.
Back in the Pratanda discussion which appeared in the form of a disease “on the boil” Suffered by Joko Widodo.
First Pratanda: Joko Widodo's signature scratches
According to the science of graphology, the form and scratches of the signature of a person contain many meanings. Among these are the characters who are stored in the subconscious (PBS).
The character is upstream of the journey of the line of destiny or destiny of Mualaq (choice of choice) of the owner of the signature.
What is unique and mysterious, the form of the signature of Joko Widodo is at the end, in the form of a firm branch line.
1. Farms and long lines at the top right. Can mean that desire or ambitious is quite strong.
2. After having formed the upper-right line, it ends with a firm line down right. The signature ends with a solid serong line at the bottom right, this may mean that its ambitious will end up with “slide”it is likely to undergo disappointment and suffering.
Download Sandua: Energy Friends Law (HKE)
According to HKE, the energy released by humans to nature, will come back to those who will free themselves, without the slightest reduction. The energy form returns in the form of equipment which is divided into 2 parts, namely: the results of the visible activity (birthday) + energy savings (te).
You are divided into 2, namely: PERT positive (TEP) and Te negative (ten).
Based on Joko Widodo's leadership records that caused major damage to all sectors of national and national life, then on the basis of HKE, Joko Widodo collected a very great saving of negative energy (ten).
According to HKE's theory, before humans die both TEP and TEN must melt at zero. TEP will base in the form of a happy event, the amount of PET is recorded. While ten will melt in the form of suffering as large as ten saved.
As for the history of Joko Widodo's leadership, ten collected is very important and on the basis of the prices that have emerged, it is probably in the process of managing.
Pratanda third, Vencung
During the state ceremony on August 17, 2023 in front of the Merdeka palace, Jakarta, in commemoration of the seconds of the proclamation, the entertainment was interpreted in the form of musical performances which sang a song entitled “Rungkad”.
Songs that are nuanced complaints, there are words that can be understood as a sign of the universe, “Rungkad, Enterprises”which means that if it is associated with power, it can be significant, “fall to its roots”.
Who will fall into the roots? It may be that those in power or who enjoy ten with the authorities, who will feel the disbursement of ten to “Ringkad appreciate”.
The strange skin disease undergone by Joko Widodo, could be an initial signal, has entered the duration of ten disbursement. Including those who “in the congregation” Gather ten by abusing power while laughing as without feeling guilty.
Wallahua'lam Bishowab.
Kalasan, June 1, 2025
Editor: Reyna
Publication views: 15
