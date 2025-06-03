What customers experience in Trump Burger Deseret News restaurants





The decor of the Trump's theme of restaurants includes many presidents and American posters from the president. One of the locations has an imitator of Trump that welcomes customers. The menu includes the Trump Tower Burger and a chicken sandwich in honor of the First Lady.

An imitator of Donald Trump, dozens of American flags and a hamburger with the word Trump stamped in the bun are all that a client could see during a visit to one of the four Trump Burger sites in Texas.

The chain of restaurants, on the theme of President Donald Trump, was founded by a Lebanese immigrant named Roland Beauty, reported Fox Business. All Trump Burger's current locations are in Texas.

The last location, in Houston, opened its doors on May 9, according to Newsweek. The other locations are in Bellville, Kemah and Flatonia.

The restaurant critic of Houston Chronicle Bao NGO wrote that the logo of the restaurant chain includes a cheeky anthropomorphic hamburger which nods with the presidents with a crowd of golden hair floating above the bun. The play of red, white and blue colors and countless references to Trump resemble a sanctuary for the president.

With the many American flags found in each of the places, Trump Burger also has goods, including baseball caps that read Trump 2024 The Revenge Tour and Red T-shirts with one of the best known lines of the presidents, you are false news!

The decor of Trump Burgers Kemah Location includes a photo of Trump increasing his fist after a ball hit the ear last summer and a large poster of the president and the first lady. NGO has described the design of the restaurant as a theme park.

People leave Trump Burger after having lunch at the restaurant on Thursday July 28, 2022 in Bellville, Texas. | Brett Coomer, Houston Chronicle via Getty Images what food looks like at Trump Burger

The restaurant menu includes burgers, philly cheeses, chicken offers, fries, onion rings and milkshakes.

It may not be a surprise, but exaggerated marketing and opposite the restaurant and the politics that he peddles is so strong that he distracts food. If we are going in pursuit, most of the dishes are commonplace and far from making the Best Burgers Guide des Chronicles Best Burgers, NGO wrote.

NGO described the burger of restaurants as coherent in its blandness. He also criticized Philly's cheese for stingy games, and said he seemed that someone skipped a few pieces of beef and onions and threw him into bread.

The menu also includes the Trump Tower, a hamburger with 1 Angus beef book and a homemade barbecue sauce, which NGO has also criticized for faced flavors.

There is also a first chicken sandwich, which, according to NGO, is dedicated to Melania Trump. He described it as better than the hamburger, with a well -grilled chicken breast and not too dry draped with two slices of American cheese. It would be even better if the too sweet Teriyaki were left out.

The critic has praised the Milkshakes of the restaurants, saying that the use of the blue bell born in Brenham for the Milkshakes was a highlight.

The simple but classic preparation with ice cream, milk and whipped cream on top seemed as American as the American flags that cover the restaurant, he added.

In response to the negative criticism of the NGO food, a spokesperson for Trump Burger said it was not surprising, according to Fox Business.

The Houston Chronicle maintains a predominantly liberal position, so we expected nothing to do with a biased vision of everything that bears the name of Trump, said Trump's burger manager.

Entertainment included in the meal

Trump Burger's location of Kemah also has an imitator of Trump named Michael MJ Falato, who said that NGO approached each client to ask him if he wanted a photo with him while wearing a Trump 2028 red hat.

By writing on Falato, NGO said that it did not facilitate the simple production of your food in Trump Burger.

Bring political jokes to food

Brittany Britto Garley, a food review with Eater Houston, also examined the restaurant chain, describing Trump Burger's humor as brutal, with interior jokes aimed at an audience to support Trump.

As with most aspects of Trump Burger, a menu is not just a menu. You have to blows and try to bring the political points home with a brutal humor, wrote Garley.

The critic added that the menu includes the Biden Burger, also known as Harris Burger on the site of Houston. This hamburger has a 1 ounce beef cake with old tomatoes and the oldest breads available due to cheating and inflation. Registered under an illustration of former president Joe Biden with an X Red on his face, the burger is at a very random $ 50.99, wrote Garley.

Garley asked the cashier if the hamburger was a real dish that could be ordered, and the cashier replied, it's a joke.

