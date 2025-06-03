PPP Caketum Exchange, Gus Rommy: Jokowi does not want to enter the party: National Okezone

Jakarta – Name of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Overcome in the exchange of candidates for the President General (Caketum) of the United Development Party (PPP). However, Iriana's husband did not want to enter a political party.

According to the President of the Advisory Council of the UNITED Development Party (PPP) M Romahurmuziy, Jokowi's attitude was not because she simply entered the party with the Ka'ba. “Pak Jokowi does not want to enter the party. It's not about entering the PPP,” he said on Monday (6/6/2025).

The near man called Gus Rommy added, Jokowi is a typical figure that respects the policy of other characters. “Yes, it is above all natural and the person really appreciates politics by individual. Because from there, he goes ahead to become a presidential candidate and it works,” he said.

“So, indeed from the start, I didn't want to. I never served either,” he added.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bus5kpt_dxa

For your information, the name of Jokowi appeared in the PPP Caketum Exchange. This was revealed by the president of the PPP party court, Ade Irfan Pulungan.

ADE said that the internal party developed a speech and a number of figures that would direct the PPP. He said that the proposed chief must be loyal and capable of bringing the PPP back to a circle of power, both executive and legislative.

“Starting from that, several names circulated and also appeared because PPP friends were 10 years of government from Pak Jokowi, numerous communications, dialogue, discussion, yes his name appeared,” said Ade on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

(Arief Setyadi)