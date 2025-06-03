Connect with us

Maryland's wife charged after hitting a child who called him "Miss Piggy" during the flight

A woman from Maryland faces accusations of child abuse after having pretended to hit a small child who made fun of her weight during a flight from Orlando, Florida,

02 Jun 2025

A woman from Maryland faces accusations of child abuse after having pretended to hit a small child who made fun of her weight on a flight from Orlando, Florida,
A woman from Maryland faces accusations of child abuse after having pretended to hit a small child who made fun of her weight on a flight from Orlando, Florida.

A woman from Maryland faces accusations of children's abuse after having pretended to hit a small child who made fun of her weight on a flight from Orlando, Florida. According to documents obtained by the Mirror US, the woman “began to strike the [juvenile] With his fist then a bottle of water and “slam” his head in the plane window “.

We do not currently know what the age of the child is, nor their relationship with Kristy Crampton. Crampton, 46, would have appeared in court to face the accusations of abuse linked to the allegiating flight of Orlando in Hagerstown Le Memorial Day.

When she spoke to the authorities, Crampton said that the child was disrespectful towards her during their Disney World trip. The report indicated: “They made an argument and [the juvenile] started calling it “big” and “miss piggy”.

According to the report, Crampton “decided to keep his phone away from him and he got angry.” The report added that the child “pushed his arm of the armrest twice before she responds by hitting him”.

A witness later declared to the police that “the woman did not correct the child, she mistreated him, whisking the [expletive] outside the child. “”

When she spoke to the authorities, Crampton said that the child was disrespectful towards her during their Disney World trip.
When she spoke to the authorities, Crampton said that the child was disrespectful towards her during their Disney World trip.(Picture: Getty images))

According to CBS News, many travelers did not appear by the bustle. “I have the impression that we live in a time when violence is high and people are subject to stress,” said Noemi, a flying passenger through Bwi Marshall airport.

“If I were you, you humiliated before going on this plane,” they added. “He's a child,” said another passenger, Tony Lawson. “It's as if someone put their hands on your child. It's not good.”

Crampton made her first appearance in court on Tuesday, where she was accused of children's abuse and released with a deposit of $ 10,000, police said. The report indicates that the child's family refused to provide a statement to the police. The FBI was alerted from the alleged attack because the incident occurred on a plane.

