The administration of the National Lottery of Dindes has failed to fulfill its legal surveillance tasks on the game sanctioned by the State for more than five years, allowing its private manager, a consortium involving one of the presidents of President Recep Tayyip Erdogans, to operate with virtual impunity.

The failure, revealed during recent discussions before the Committee of Economic Enterprises of Turkish Parliaments on May 28, 2025, focuses on the outsourcing of 2020 governments of its Lottery and digital games at Sisal Years, a joint venture between the Italian group Sisal and Turkeys Demirren. The latter is controlled by the businessman YLDRM Demirren, widely known for his close ties with Erdogan and the party in power of justice and development (AKP).

Although it was accused of regulatory control, the National Lottery Administration did not carry out a full audit of data from the game of operators, ticket sales, the distribution of prices or supplier networks since the transfer, according to the conclusions of Turkeys Top Financial Watching, the Court of Auditors.

As part of the current system, the Turkish wealth fund managed by Erdogan holds the lottery license, while Sisal Years manages operations, including the introduction of new games, digital distribution and marketing. However, the law requires that the National Lottery Administration be responsible for supervision, compliance and application.

However, the auditors of the Court of Auditors indicate that no complete audit has been carried out since 2020. Although the agency claims to have online access to basic financial summaries, critical metadata such as sales tickets stacked of time, the distribution of regional prices, supplier data from suppliers and the specific results of the draw were not examined.

Since the operations were delivered in 2020, Sisal Years have introduced dozens of new games and formats from Paris. But in the absence of effective monitoring, which is confirmed by the audits of the Court of Auditors, these changes took place with minimum transparency or a regulatory examination. The prolonged regulatory difference has fueled concerns about public exploitation, especially since the game is developing during economic difficulties.

Privatization supporters argue that it has modernized the lottery sector, stimulated digital innovation and increased treasury income. In 2024 only, digital games and price prints generated more than 5.4 billion Turkish LIRA ($ 167 million) in gross sales, which contributed 1.35 billion LIRA ($ 42 million) in state tax revenues.

Critics say these gains have a high social cost. The Chamber still wins, said an opposition legislator during a parliamentary session of May 28. They play with the hopes of peoples, transforming poverty into profit.

Privatization has also led to the criticism of criticism as a legal monopoly with political protection, concentrated in the hands of Demirren, which previously presided over the Football of turkey football and controls the active media and energy aligned with the government of Erdogans.

The contract awarded without a transparent parliamentary tender process has intensified concerns about cronyism in public finances.

Transcription of the session of the parliamentary committee discussing the online game and the national lottery:

A verification in 2022 of the Court of Auditors revealed that the National Lottery Administration does not have access to the detailed data necessary for robust surveillance. Although managers say that the private operator system allows access to real -time data, listeners have found no significant monitoring of key measures. These include sales by games, time or daily income, regional prices distribution, performance and compliance of suppliers, canceled sales and canceled transactions. Even shooting results and technical payment logs via the operators' system have not been examined, according to the report.

The administration of the lottery claims that it can access the operator's data in real time, indicates the audit. But this has not been translated as a formal analysis, compliance checks or public relationships.

Consequently, the private consortium worked with little regulatory constraint, which raises concerns about uncontrolled prices, game design and potentially predatory marketing, in particular thanks to digital platforms.

The controversy has also increased on groups to Demirn near the inner Erdogans circle. The acquisition of 2019 Demirrens of the Lottery operator license followed a series of high-level transactions, including the 2018 purchase of the largest media group, widely considered to consolidate pro-government interests.

The administration of the lottery also claims the responsibility to fight against online illegal game, often operated from abroad. In 2023, he reported 168,000 illegal sites to Turkeys Telecommunications Authority. This number increased to 232,000 in 2024 and had already reached 65,000 in the first five months of 2025.

Managers say that around 86% of illegal sites come from a few countries, mainly the United States, Armenia, the Netherlands, Germany and Colombia. The others are spread over nearly 90 nations, highlighting the global nature of the problem and the challenges of application.

While the authorities aggressively targeted illegal game platforms abroad, the surveillance of the approved national operator remains minimal. No complete audit has been made since the privatization of 2020 and the operator's current contract has not been revised. The government has not yet introduced stronger regulatory guarantees.

Some legislators have proposed parliamentary surveys, contract revisions and even temporary audits by an independent council. None of these proposals advanced.

Meanwhile, the National Lottery Administration remains largely symbolic and under-effective, with only 317 employees at the national level, down almost 50% of the pre-privatization levels.

An indictment previously prepared by a Turkish court has offered Overview of the operation of illegal game operations. These networks use complex and multilayer criminal structures to manage technical infrastructure and whiten money. Operations often start with the purchase of specialized Paris software, which are used to execute live Paris platforms.

The responsibilities are divided between the teams, with certain technical management systems and live support, others that manage marketing and recruitment of users, and additional groups coordinating financial transactions.

To hide the origins of funds, these groups open bank accounts under the names of students, retirees or low -wage employees, promising monthly payments. Transactions are carefully structured to avoid detection, and participants are invited to avoid the terms related to betting in banking transfers. The funds are sent via several accounts and often converted into cryptocurrency to obscure their origin.

This highly organized approach allows illegal gaming rings to distribute profits on general networks while minimizing their risk of exposure.