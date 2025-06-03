



On May 30, Jess Cornejo Pulgar Frizgeralth was planned for an hearing before an immigration court in the United States. But the asylum researcher Cornejo Pulgaran from Venezuela fleeing the potential persecution of paramilitary groups aligned with the government of Nicols Madurowas not able to attend the procedure. The 26 -year -old is stuck in Salvador. He is one of the 230 Venezuelans that the Trump administration has disappeared, without regular procedure, at the country's confinement center in the Central America (CECOT).

As we reported in March, the justification for the elimination of Cornejo in the United States was fragile. The government accused it, and many others, of being members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, largely due to harmless tattoos. Consequently, they face indefinite detention in a notorious Salvadorian megaprison.

Men have not only disappeared in a foreign gulag without any clear chance of being released, but were also erased by the American immigration courts.

Today, immigration courts across the United States again abandoned men detained in Cecot. Last Friday, judge Jason L. Stern in Houston put an end to the Cornejo affair, the effectively ejecting the American legal system. If the case is still alive, his lawyer Joseph Giardina said: “Oh, his case is still pending with the court; He is still there, returns it and lets him pick up his case where he is.

Cornejowho has no criminal history in the United States or Venezuela and had no final order of moving not only disappeared to a foreign gulag of the place where he could never be released, but was also erased by American immigration courses.

The end of the case of Cornejos is not an aberrant value. NBC News reported last week that immigration judges across the country had recently rejected at least 14 cases of men sent to Salvador under the Extraterrestrial Enemies Act without regular procedure. (At the beginning of April, the Supreme Court agreed unanimously that non-citizens subject to the abolition of status in wartime are entitled to a significant opportunity to fight against their expulsion.)

One of the rejected cases was that of Andry Jos Hernndez Romero, a gay makeup artist who was looking for asylum due to the fear of persecution in Venezuela because of her sexual orientation and his political position. US immigration officials interpreted hernndez roeros wrist tattoos with the words mom and dad as a sign of belonging to the Venezuelan gang Tren in Aragua, even if the experts have repeatedly rejected tattoos as a reliable identifier of affiliation with the group.

Last week, Paula Dixon, judge of the Otay Mesa Immigration Court in San Diego, reassured himself with the request of the Ministry of Internal Security to reject his asylum procedure. Hernndez Romero is one of the main complainants of a collective appeal contesting the invocation of Trump administrations of the Act on Extraterrestrial Enemies and the search for men returns to the United States.

DHS does everything he can to erase the fact that Andry has come to the United States looking for asylum and he was refused regular procedure as required by our constitution, Lindsay Toczylowski, a lawyer representative Hernndez Romero and the president of the immigrant Defenders Law Center, in a statement. The idea that the government can disappear to you because of your tattoos and never give you a day in court should send a thrill on the spine of each American.

While Mother Jones previously said in the survey “You are here because of your tattoos”, Cornejo came to the American-Mexican border in June 2024 after applying for an appointment through the CBP of the Biden era, an application that allowed migrants to present a legally in a port of entrance. But as hernndez Romero, he has tattoos that was probably the reason why the Trump administration targeted it for removal in Salvador:

In the messages to his family detention, Frizgeralth [de Jess Cornejo Pulgar] expressed his concern that he was the subject of an investigation because of his tattoos. He explained that none of the 20 images, including one on his angel chest holding a gunhe, tattooed on his body has a link with the activity of the gangs. He also described feeling discouraged by having heard stories in detention of Venezuelans who had recently been redefined and said that ice agents had picked them up to suspect their tattoos.

Frizgeralth even had a declaration of his tattoo artist confirming the harmless nature of the work of art. I never imagined being imprisoned just for having a tattoo, Frizgeralth, which has a brand of streetwear clothes. I never imagined being separated from my family. I wouldn't like anyone, not even my worst enemy if I had one. It's horrible, its mental torture every day.

Most of the Venezuelans have stolen for El Salvador and labeled “extraterrestrial enemies” and odious monsters by the government had no American criminal history. A recent propublica investigation based on DHS files revealed that Trump administration officials knew that only 32 of the 238 men had been found guilty of crimes, even less for violent offenses.

The idea that the government can disappear to you because of your tattoos and never give you a day in court should send a thrill on the spine of each American.

Like Cornejo, dozens of others have been removed without being able to challenge the allegations against them had asylum petitions in the United States. Their summary dismissal deprived them of an opportunity to appear before an immigration judge and to make their case to stay in the country.

The men stayed in the prison of the Maximum Security Nayib Bukeles and unable to attend their audiences in the American courts have become ghosts, as New Yorkers Jonathan Blitzer writes. Since March, a network of lawyers and immigration defenders has mobilized to appear as a court in their name in the hope of keeping a business file and preventing them from being thrown away.

Laura Lunn, director of advocacy and disputes at the Rocky Mountain Immigrant Advocacy Network, said that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has repeatedly refused to provide information on the deportees in which. I think it was a fairly shocking moment, she said, when you have government lawyers who speak to a judge, but unable to tell the judge where the person is said to say that they are no longer here.

In some cases, the immigration judges ordered men expelled in absentia, even if their inability to present themselves in court is the direct result of the actions of governments. This is obviously an absurd result, Mother Jones in April Toczylowski told Toczylowski. Immigration courts have long been places where the rights of the regular immigrant procedure, in particular detained immigrants, are trampled on by the Ministry of Justice. But to see this happen in a situation as clearly absurd as this one where the government returned someone to Salvador and to have an immigration judge, then govern that, under this person held by [US Immigration and Customs Enforcement] In a foreign country, they should have a referral order against them so as not to appear before the courts, is only a new level of absurdity.

In the Cornejos affair, the Federal Government said Giardina filed an opinion at the Immigration Management Post (Eoir), the branch of the Ministries of Justice, which directed the immigration courts, declaring that Cornejo had been suppressed without ever conceded that he had been sent to Cecot. No one wants to call a cat a cat and adapt to what happened, said Giardina. “Why are we talking in circles when we all know what is the situation?”

However, the government joined a motion for a continuation to maintain Cornejos Case on the file. Thus, the lawyer based in Louisiana was surprised when judge Stern decided to replace the two positions of parties and to completely reject the affair of his clients on the grounds that the Court has limited the jurisdiction now that Cornejo is outside the United States. Alternatively, the judge could have temporarily interrupted the case and put it on the rear burner.

If the circumstances change and Cornejo is somehow returned to the United States, he will have to file a request to reopen his case. Giardina said he was planning to call the judges' decision to the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA). And although it is in the judicial field to end the Cornejos affair, he said, it is incredibly unknown not to look at the real facts of the situation and to recognize that even if I can do it in black and white, I should probably not.

Image du Haut: Illustration by Mother Jones; With the kind authorization of Joseph Giardina; Colin Lloyd / Unsplash; El Salvador Presidency / Handout / Anadolu / Getty

