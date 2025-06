The White House said Donald Trump and Xi Jinping will probably talk this week

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. (Chacra Magazine) The president Donald Trump and his Chinese homogue, Xi JinpingThey will probably speak this week, according to Monday Monday White House press secretary,, Karoline Leavitt. The possible dialogue was given a few days after Trump accused China of raping an agreement to reduce prices and commercial restrictions. Leavitt is the Third civil servant high level in the Trump administration which anticipates an imminent communication between the two leadersin order to resolve the tensions which occurred after the agreement concluded Ginebra Last month and other higher -reaching commercial numbers. However, for the moment, A specific date has not been confirmed For the conversation between Trump and Xi. The secretary of the Treasury, Scott betsDeclare Sunday in the face of the nation of the chain CBS That the two leaders speak very soon in order to resolve disputes, including a linked to critical minerals. The own Trump says on Friday that he trusted to speak to XI. In April, the Chinese government sealed that there was no recent contact between the two LDERES. The secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, speaks to journalists from the White House, in Washington DC, United States, on June 2, 2025. (Reuters / Kevin Lamarque) In addition to fuck the Bilateral negotiations in Geneva last month, which led to a Temporary truce In the prolonged trade war between the two largest economies in the world. However, the secretary recognized in the declarations of Fox News that the Progress has been limited since then. The agreement stipulates a temporary reduction of 90 days of the prices, which in some cases has reached three figures of figures. This generous decision a remarkable relief on the global financial markets. Despite this, the Pact does not deal with structural problems which have motivated the prices imposed by Trump, such as the historic objections of the United States on the Chinese economic model, characterized by the domain of the State and a strong orientation towards exports. These questions were waiting for future negotiation laps. In a judicial round, a commercial court in the United States fell to the Mircules that Trump had exceeded his authority when the mayor of the prices imported from China and other past, invoking an emergency powers law. However, less than 24 hours later, a federal court of appeal suspended this decision, temporarily restoring the prices while analyzing the appeal presented by the government. The Court of Appeal gave a period until June 5 so that the applicants respond and until June 9 to do so. (With Reuters information)

