Usha vance says that the sweet gift of the PM Modi conquered his children: they would be in his arms





Usha Vance, the second lady of the United States, thought about her recent visit to India with his family, and told a warm and personal interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who left a lasting impression on his children. Speaking during the American strategic partnership forum in Washington, DC, Vance, a high -power lawyer of Indian origin, described the journey as significant, in particular for its three children – son Ewan and Vivek, and his daughter Mirabel – who visited India for the first time. “When we were at the Prime Minister's residence, our son was so taken by everything, then taken by the whole cart of mangoes who was available for him to eat that he announced to the Prime Minister that he may have thought of living there,” she said, pulling laughter. “Our children talk about it all the time. They were everywhere and had wonderful opportunities to see the world, but it was really special for them. ” Vance said that the meeting with Prime Minister Modi was not only diplomatic – it was deeply personal. “I think it was a very productive conversation for JD and the Prime Minister, of course. But also, I think it was a real opportunity for us to cement this personal relationship they have, which, I think, is only good. ” An out -of -competition moment for children was a traditional puppet show featuring acts of all India. “There was a puppet program which was a very particular moment, with a kind of puppet of the whole country, including Andhra Pradesh, where my family comes from,” she said. “There were pieces from Ramayana, there were comic pieces with animals, and it was a huge success. My children tried to recreate it at home with construction paper. ” Usha Vance also shared a tender moment when his children, shifted to jets after crossing Europe, first laid eyes on the Indian Prime Minister. “They saw an Indian with a white beard and white hair, and they immediately put it in the grandfather category,” she said with a smile. “They are very in him; they just like him, and he really cemented his status by giving our five-year-old child a birthday gift that day. When we were able to visit his house, they just ran. They would be in his arms. They were simply incredibly nice and generous,” she recalls. “It was really the journey of a life for us,” said Usha Vance. “My children had never been in India. They had grown up knowing so much about this country – stories, food and relations with grandparents and friends – but they had never seen it, so it was just blown from their point of view.” She concluded by referring to future plans to explore India more, in particular the southern regions where her family is from. “For JD and I would simply not have been more special. We had the opportunity to see some of the largest sites in northern India. Well, we look forward to our next trip and try to go to the country's regions where my family is also. ” Posted by: Singh Satyam Posted on: June 3, 2025

