Trump pushes the GOP of the Senate to pass his megabillExBulletin





President Trump uses a mobile phone aboard his Marine One helicopter in Leesburg, Virginia, April 24, 2025.

The Republicans of Congress face a struggle with high issues this month to obtain a massive tax bill containing the majority of their legislative program through the finish line.

President Trump is therefore preparing for a senior White House official said he was a “total advocacy effort” to push Republican senators to accept the broad outlines of what their colleagues in the room adopted last month in “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”.

“You will see a succession of major administration officials who resulted in the hill,” said the manager, speaking under the cover of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak publicly about the lobbying push. The White House also reserves the right to travel from civil servants to states if additional pressure is necessary to convince the Republican senators to support the bill, said the official.

There are a few major points of a major snack. A handful of republican senators said the bill was too expensive. Others fear that this will reduce the coverage of Medicaid to too many people, although Trump only retains waste, fraud and abuse would be reduced.

It is a political balance. The Republicans hold a close majority of each of the Chamber and the Senate, and try to use a special process called reconciliation which will allow them to adopt the bill with a simple majority, rather than the typical threshold of 60 voting normally required in the Senate.

It therefore puts pressure on certain Republicans of the Senate on social networks and also works on phones to assert his arguments.

Senator Josh Hawley, R-MO., Who expressed his concerns about the impact that the bill sentenced to the Chamber would have on Medicaid, said on Social Networks on Monday that he had heard Trump directly. “He said once again, no discounts of Medicaid services,” said Hawley. (The manager refused to say what other Trump senators called.)

The bill was barely adopted in the House last month and the modifications made by the Senate will finally have to be approved by the Chamber. Most Republican senators are realistic about the type of change they can make, said the White House manager.

“There is not much room to maneuver,” said the manager. “The construction of the Chamber must fundamentally be the bones of the legislation and the construction of the chamber is very beneficial for the president's priorities.”

But the Chamber may have to accept certain changes in the bill due to the Byrd rule, a strict directive requiring that legislation be directly linked to the reduction of the deficit and within the competence of the Commission so that the Senate can use reconciliation to adopt legislation with a simple majority.

“It has always been an element of frustration for the house, but they have overcome it in the past, and we hope they will recover in the future, because the bill will not pass unless it complies with Byrd,” said the official.

