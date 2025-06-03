Why did Jokowi never respond directly to the controversy of his diploma?

[***]

[***]I was very tired of looking at a prolonged controversy concerning the alleged false diploma of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This is my fifth article on this unfinished problem.

[***]At the beginning, my writing titled polemical and the advantages and disadvantages of the alleged fake diploma of Jokowi, which is wrong: the way of Obama to prove born in Hawaii should be emulated by the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, I consider it a fence.

[***]However, because the debate continues to drive in public spaces, I feel the need to rewrite not next to it, but to perceive the responsibility directly of the most interested people: Jokowi himself.

[***]Previously, I wrote on April 7, 2025 with the title Prabowo or Guterres: which could complement the alleged case of the false diploma of Jokowi, or would this case continue to hang until the end of time?.

[***]Then on April 11, 2025, the title must be legal of MK or MA: the obligation of proof of origin for the office and the former public service should take place for the accused and the accused.

[***]And on May 4, 2025 with the consistency of the title of the Jokowi title, of alleged false diplomas, and a mystery responded by the swing grass?

[***]But so far, a fundamental question has always been suspended in the mind of the public: why Jokowi himself who seemed to openly explain on the authenticity of his diploma?

[***]Why UGM and Bareskrim who spoke, not the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Jokowi himself immediately opened his voice?

[***]This controversy has exceeded since 2019 when citizens Umar Kholid Harahap raised the alleged diploma diploma. Then, Bambang Tri Molyono brought this case to the kingdom of the law in 2022 and continued by Egi Sudjana in 2024.

[***]Although he was refused by UGM and clarified by the criminal investigation police in April 2025, doubts in the middle of the community have not yet been extinguished.

[***]Police of the criminal investigation officially ensured that the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, is original. This certainty was transmitted after a series of complete surveys and medico-legal tests on the alleged report on the use of false diplomas published by the team of Ulama defenders and activists (TPUA).

[***]The survey includes the verification of the diploma of former president Jokowi from the levels of elementary schools to higher education establishments of the UGM.

[***]The director of the criminal criminal law, Brigadier General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro, explained that the diploma of former president Jokowi had been compared directly to his diploma belonging to three of his classmates at the Faculty of Forestry UGM.

[***]The results show that all the elementary cards, the ink, the type of paper, the printing techniques, the signatures and the tested stamps and come from the same product.

[***]The forensic test was carried out by the National Police Forensic Laboratory (LABFOR) and strengthened the conclusion that the diploma was authentic.

[***]But the fact is that, because all the clarifications are transmitted by a third party, the public actually considers that something has not been completed. Clarification of UGM and Bareskrim is administrative and legalist.

[***]Meanwhile, the ethical and legal dimensions of the accusations addressed to the president of two periods 20142019 and 20192024 have never been responded directly and personal by the person concerned.

[***]This is where the fundamental difference resides by the way President Barack Obama answers sensitive questions related to the validity of his birth certificate in the United States.

[***]When Obama was accused of American non-citizens and considered unfit to be president, he did not hide behind the institution. Instead, it appeared directly and gave an open explanation.

[***]The President of the United States who, like a child, lived for four years in Jakarta, Indonesia, appeared directly at a press conference and showed a complete copy of his birth certificate published by the State of Hawaii.

[***]President Barack Obama not only opened his chronology openly, but also insinuated the accusation with elegance as a disruption of the major affairs of the state.

[***]This is the example of the American president Barack Obama: a chef who chose to respond directly and completely, not only with formal legal clarifications.

[***]In the Indonesian context, we have not found legal provisions which explicitly require that the president openly show his diploma. However, the rule of law concerning educational requirements remains and is relevant.

[***]Article 6 The paragraph (2) of the 1945 Constitution stipulates that the conditions to become president and vice-president are regulated by law.

[***]Then, it is drawn up in article 169 Letter R of law number 7 of 2017 concerning the elections, which obliges the presidential candidates to have a minimum high school or an equivalent.

[***]In addition, article 9 Letter R PKPU number 22 years 2018 stipulates that the minimum senior or equivalent education document is one of the administrative requirements of the appointment verified by the KPU.

[***]Unfortunately, the verification by the KPU is closed and carried out only between the institutions, and not openly to the public.

[***]Consequently, when a new suspicion appeared later, the available legal mechanism may not provide space for the transparent evidence process.

[***]In fact, the court seems to or at least the potential to refuse these prosecution before entering the evidence phase.

[***]The Bambang Tri Molyono and Egi Sudjana case, whose trial is linked to the alleged false diploma of President Jokowi was rejected by the Court, could be a concrete example which was worthy of a reference to the alleged closure of the evidence in this issue.

[***]The criticism then browsing various technical details: the form of diplomas, types of letters, signatures of the supervisor, to the type of ink which is considered to be unusual for the 1980s.

[***]Some may be false or too speculative. But the emergence of various interpretations should be rewarded with clarification directly from Jokowi, not only through institutions.

[***]In a healthy democracy, legality is not enough without moral legitimacy. The highest leader in the state is not only a symbol of bureaucracy, but also an example of integrity.

[***]When the president has chosen to be silent or submit answers to others, the public can interpret that he avoids. And when people feel that the chef hides, confidence is starting to collapse even if he is legally declared true.

[***]More important than all of this: it is not a matter of law. It is a question of ethics of leadership. It is not a question of jokowi courtization personally, not to mention the shame. It is a question of building a healthy democratic culture, where transparency is not weakness, but force.

[***]Public confidence is not built in the courtroom or the institutional press conference, but the courage of a leader to play and speak as is.

[***]If Obama can answer his own accusations against him, then remains confidence for two periods by the American people, why can't Jokowi do the same about his diploma? Even if Jokowi and Obama also led a large country for two periods.

[***]The answer to this question will not only determine Jokowi's personal reputation, but also the quality of our democracy as a nation.

[***][***]