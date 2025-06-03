Politics
Syrian Airlines to resume flights to Trkiye “Soon”: Erdogan
The first passenger plane of Syrian airlines, which took off from Damascus airport, operational again after the fall of the Baath regime in Syria, landed at Aleppo airport in Aleppo, Syria, December 18, 2024. (AA Photo)
June 02, 2025 23:10 GMT + 03: 00
TPresident Urkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the national Syrias carrier would soon take flights to Trkiye, in another sign of normalization between the two neighbors after years of conflict.
Syrian Airlines will soon start flights to Trkiye, Erdogan said in a post on X, without providing a specific calendar.
He added that the Trkiyes budget airline, a subsidiary of Turkish Airlines, should also start regular flights to Syria, hopefully, in the near future.
Ajet was created as a low-cost carrier under Turkish Airlines, which resumed thefts to Damascus in January six weeks after the ouster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Syrian Airlines, formerly known as the Syrianair and the country's flag carrier, was strongly sanctioned by Western nations following the trigger of the Syrias civil war in 2011. It is not known when the airline operated the tracks for the last time towards Trkiye.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tightens the hands of Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa in Istanbul, Trkiye on May 24, 2025. (Photo of the AFP / Turkish presidency)
Good news in the Syrian energy sector
Last month, the United States and the European Union raised certain economic sanctions against Syria, allowing the government and the private sector to re-engage with regional and international financial institutions after more than a decade of isolation.
The authorities hope that this decision will facilitate the economic recovery of the Syrias and attract foreign investments, especially in the energy sector.
More to read
More to read
During his remarks on Monday, Erdogan also referred to a new development linked to the energy infrastructure of Syria.
We will soon announce good news about energy, he said, without offering more details.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.turkiyetoday.com/region/syrian-airlines-to-resume-flights-to-turkiye-soon-erdogan-3202317
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nagad88 – Thousands of players are trusted throughout Bangladesh for real victories
- Mastering virtual tracks for betting lovers in motorsport
- The Netherlands Government Leaves the Leader of the Right Leading Leaders
- Metro Mini Market Simulator Free Download
- Pittsburgh steelers send a letter after players attend Donald Trump Rally
- Russia does not say a rapid breakthrough in the “complex” talks of Ukraine
- How do you look at Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Match Live Online?
- Is it safe to travel to Türkiye or Rhodes after dozens of earthquake?
- Demonheart the Trial Tenke Free Download
- Imran Khan claims that General Munnir turned against his wife after being sent as director general of the ISI
- Asian markets increase as traders are possible Trump-X
- Rahul Gandhi takes Jibe to PM Modi on the ceasefire with Pakistan