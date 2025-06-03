The first passenger plane of Syrian airlines, which took off from Damascus airport, operational again after the fall of the Baath regime in Syria, landed at Aleppo airport in Aleppo, Syria, December 18, 2024. (AA Photo)

TPresident Urkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the national Syrias carrier would soon take flights to Trkiye, in another sign of normalization between the two neighbors after years of conflict.

Syrian Airlines will soon start flights to Trkiye, Erdogan said in a post on X, without providing a specific calendar.

He added that the Trkiyes budget airline, a subsidiary of Turkish Airlines, should also start regular flights to Syria, hopefully, in the near future.

Ajet was created as a low-cost carrier under Turkish Airlines, which resumed thefts to Damascus in January six weeks after the ouster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Syrian Airlines, formerly known as the Syrianair and the country's flag carrier, was strongly sanctioned by Western nations following the trigger of the Syrias civil war in 2011. It is not known when the airline operated the tracks for the last time towards Trkiye.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tightens the hands of Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa in Istanbul, Trkiye on May 24, 2025. (Photo of the AFP / Turkish presidency)

Good news in the Syrian energy sector

Last month, the United States and the European Union raised certain economic sanctions against Syria, allowing the government and the private sector to re-engage with regional and international financial institutions after more than a decade of isolation.

The authorities hope that this decision will facilitate the economic recovery of the Syrias and attract foreign investments, especially in the energy sector.

During his remarks on Monday, Erdogan also referred to a new development linked to the energy infrastructure of Syria.

We will soon announce good news about energy, he said, without offering more details.