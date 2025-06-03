The curator supported by Trump Karol Nawrocki wins the presidential election of Poland





Karol Nawrocki, curator of Warsaw, Poland (AP), won the count of the final vote of Poland weekend on Monday. Nawrocki won 50.89% of the votes in a very close race against the Liberal Mayor of Warsaw, Rafa Trzaskowski, who received 49.11%.

The race had been in Poland on the edge for a first round two weeks earlier, revealing profound divisions in the country along the eastern side of NATO and the European Union.

An early outing survey published Sunday evening suggested that Trzaskowski was heading for victory before the update survey begins to reverse the photo a few hours later.

The result suggests that Poland can take a more populist and nationalist path under its new president, who was supported by US President Donald Trump.

Trzaskowski conceded the defeat and congratulated Nawrocki on Monday, thanking everyone who voted for him. “I fought so that we could build a strong, safe, honest and empathetic Poland together,” he wrote on X. “I'm sorry I was unable to convince the majority of the citizens of my vision of Poland. I'm sorry that we have not won together.”

Congratulations from different corners

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was one of the leaders offering their congratulations to Nawrocki on Monday morning, recognition of the key role in Poland as neighbor, Ally and Hub for Western weapons sent to kyiv.

He called Poland “a regional and European security pillar” and said: “By reinforcing each other on our continent, we give greater strength to Europe in global competition and we compare real and lasting peace. I can't wait to continue to cooperate fruitful with Poland and the Nawrocki President personally. ”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn, who shares Nawrocki's national conservative world vision, praised Nawrocki's “fantastic victory”.

Meanwhile, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, proposed measured congratulations, emphasizing the continuous collaboration of the UE-Poland rooted in shared democratic values: “We are all stronger in our community of peace, democracy and values. So, let's work to ensure the safety and prosperity of our common home. ”

The role of a president in Poland

Most of the daily power in the Polish political system rests with a Prime Minister chosen by Parliament. However, the role of the president is not simply ceremonial. The office holds the power to influence foreign and veto policy to legislation.

Nawrocki will succeed Andrzej Duda, a curator whose second and last mandate ends on August 6.

Under the Polish Constitution, the president serves a five -year term and can be re -elected once.

A headache for defense

Prime Minister Donald Tusk came to power at the end of 2023 with a coalition government which extends over a large ideological fracture so wide that it has not been able to achieve some of its electoral promises, such as the relaxation of the restrictive law on abortion or the adoption of a law on civil partnership for same -sex couples.

But Duda's right of veto was another obstacle. He prevented Tusk from making promises to overthrow the laws that politicized the judicial system in a way that the EU deemed undemocratic.

Now it seems that Tusk will have no way to make these promises, that he has made both voters and the EU.

Some Poland observers have declared that unwarmed promises could make Tusk more difficult for Tusk to continue his mandate until the next parliamentary election scheduled for the end of 2027, in particular if law and justice are the prospect of future cooperation with the Conservatives in his coalition.

A former boxer, historian and political novice

Nawrocki, a 42 -year -old boxer and historian, was operated by the Law and Justice party as part of his push for a new start.

The party governed Poland from 2015 to 2023 when it lost power in the face of the Centrist coalition of Tusk. Some political observers have predicted that he would never return, and Nawrocki was chosen as a new face which would not be burned by the scandals of the eight years of rule of the party.

The election result confirmed the Jarosaw Kaczyski party's strategy, but on Monday also blame the defense increasingly unpopular and Trzaskowski.

Nawrocki was recently the head of the Institute of National Souvenir, which embraces nationalist historical stories. He led efforts to reverse the monuments to the Soviet Red Army in Poland, and Russia responded by putting him on a desired list, according to the Polish media.

Nawrocki supporters describe him as the embodiment of traditional patriotic values. Those who oppose secular tendencies, including LGBTQ +visibility, kissed it, considering it as a reflection of the values ​​with which they grew up.

Nawrocki's candidacy was obscured by allegations of previous links with criminal figures and its participation in a violent street fight. He denies criminal ties but was without excuse on the street fight, saying that he had participated in various “noble” fights in his life. The revelations did not seem to harm his support among the right -wing voters, many of whom consider allegations as a political motivation.

The Trump postman

Trump clearly said he wanted Nawrocki as President of Poland.

He welcomed Nawrocki to the White House a month ago. And last week, the CPAC conservative group held its first meeting in Poland to give a boost to Nawrocki. Kristi Noem, the American secretary for internal security and an eminent allied of Trump, strongly congratulated Nawrocki and urged the posts to vote for him.

The United States has around 10,000 soldiers stationed in Poland and Noem suggested that military ties could deepen with Nawrocki as president.

A common refrain of Nawrocki supporters is that he will restore “normality”, as they believe that Trump did. American flags have often appeared during Nawrocki gatherings, and his supporters thought he offered a better chance of good links with the Trump administration.

Nawrocki also echoes a part of Trump's language on Ukraine. He promises to continue the support of Poland to Ukraine, but criticized President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of taking advantage of the allies. He accused Ukrainian refugees to take advantage of Polish generosity, promising to prioritize the centers for social services such as health care and schooling.

