Politics
Muskil's mission to build a coalition of the Islamic PPP political party
The main politician of the UNI Development Party (PPP) Zainut Tauhid Sa'adi launched the discourse of the coalition of the non -parliamen's Islamic Politics. Instead of offering the PPP as a “goods” to entrepreneurs and national elites before the conference, Zainut thinks that it would be preferable for the PPP to focus on consolidating political power through the formation of the coalition of Islamic political parties.
“The problem of the general president is important, but what is more important is how to restore public confidence to the PPP which claimed to be a representation of Islamic policy in Indonesia,” Zainut told Jakarta journalists on Monday (2/5).
In addition to the PPP, there are three political parties that breathe Islam that have not qualified for the Parliament at Pileg 2024, namely the Crescent Star Party (UN), the Oummah party and the Gelora party. The Gelora and UN party is part of the coalition of the political party supporting Prabowo-Gibran since the era of presidential elections in 2024.
Last December, the Oummah party also expressed its support for the Prabowo-Gibran government. During the 2024 presidential election, the party founded by Amien Rais to support the pair Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar (Amin).
“Now is the right momentum to consolidate Islamic policy in Indonesia, and the PPP elite should have led the movement,” said Zainut.
Currently, there have been a number of candidates who led the PPP president, such as the Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Amran Sulaiman, the executor of the President of the PPP, Mardiono, and the former governor of Dki Jakarta, Anies Baswedan. The name of the 7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was also proposed to be the PPP Caketum.
The political analyst of the University Jenderal SOEDIRMAN (not whistled) Ahmad Sabiq evaluated the discourse on the formation of the coalition of Islamic political parties not parliamen was launched by Zainut to smooth the PPP to Senayan. Hope, United Nations and friends merged at PPP.
“Indeed Alinea.idMonday (3/6).
In Pileg 2024, the PPP did not succeed in the parliamentary threshold of 4%. The PPP only obtained 5,878,777 votes in 84 electoral districts (DAPIL). Compared to the total number of valid votes reaching 151,796,630 votes, the PPP collected only 3.87% of the vote.
“We hope that the proposal for the coalition is accepted so that it will later become the votes that can be collected at least parliamentary threshold“Old Kata.
However, Sabiq was pessimistic according to which the proposal for a coalition initiated by the PPP was received by other Islamic political parties that are unparalleled. Each political party, he said, has everyone's interests and negotiation positions. “In addition, whose feet are already in power,” said Sabiq.
Political analyst of the Islamic University of the State (Uin) Walisongo Semarang, Kholidul Adib said that the Islamic political movement which had been formalized in the form of political parties was divided into three categories. First, the formalist Islamic groups represented by the PPP, the UN, the Oummah party and the Gelora party.
Secondly, the security Islam represented by PDI-Perjuangan, Golkar, Nasdem, the Géritra party and the Democratic Party. Finally, substantial Islam represented by the National Awakening Party (PKB), the National Mandate Party (PAN) and the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS).
“Unfortunately, the parties that made formalist Islam in the 2024 elections did not qualify for Parliament. Alinea.idMonday (3/6).
Kholid assessed that the formal Islamic party does not have enough capacity to respond to various problems with which the community is confronted today, such as poverty and unemployment. The sale of ideology is no longer sold in the era of free political markets as it is today.
“In addition, people now tend to be pragmatic and permission. They want to join any part as long as the election receives assistance or envelopes and no longer sees the ideology of the party,” said Kholid.
To be examined by the public, Kholid thinks that Islamic political parties must clean. In addition to strengthening the finances of political parties, the PPP and friends must also sell more relevant ideas and programs among their voters.
“If the formalist Islamic Party is only busy bringing the question of the formalization of Sharia law and the application of Islamic law as a campaign promise, it will be difficult to obtain votes.
