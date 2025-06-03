Jokowi's face and necks appeared red spots. It turns out that the allergy of news from the joglosemar skin





SOLO, JoglosemarNews.com The state of the face and neck of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), which seemed to feel irritation with the emergence of reddish points has become a warm conversation in the community. The appearance was seen when Jokowi was about to leave for Jakarta on Wednesday (05/28/2025). At that time, Jokowi wore a blue jacket of donations combined with a white shirt. However, what attracts public attention is the reddish places that are clearly visible in the neck and face when questioned by the media crew. The highest point of this condition also came from public figures on social networks, including Doctor Tifa, who was known to be vocal criticizing various questions related to Jokowi. Thanks to an X account (formerly Twitter), he transmitted the medical allegation of the Jokowi facial state. "Mr. Jokowi is like being exposed to the autoimmune? The face and the neck are suddenly full of melasma or dark spots. There is also strong alopecia, hair loss on the forehead, the crown and behind the head," he wrote. He then questioned the possibility of the state as a symptom Autoimmune or syndrome hypercortisolism (Sindrom Cushing). ""Autoimmune Or Hypercortisolism? It looks like a private doctor must prescribe antidepressants. Poor, a heavy burden for 10 years, has to be extraordinary, "he added in the download that has been watched hundreds of thousands of times. Responding to this, the help of President Jokowi, Kompol Syarif Muhammad Fitriansyah, gave a brief explanation. He made sure that the conditions undergone by the president were not serious. He was undergoing a healing process due to skin allergies, said Kompol Syarif once confirmed on Monday (2/6/2025). When he was asked since when Jokowi knew the allergy, Syarif confirmed that the skin reaction appeared after his return from the Vatican 37 days ago, after having attended the funeral procession of Pope Francis on Saturday (04/26/2025). "Yes, that's all. Yes, after returning from the Vatican," he continued. As we know, after the Vatican, Jokowi immediately returned to the country and stopped at his residence in the Sumber region, solo. There, he always seemed to serve residents who wanted to shake hands and take photos together, and suffered their activities as usual. Not long ago, Thursday (15/05/2025), Jokowi also resumed his work program by visiting Karo Regency, North Sumatra, to dialogue with Orange farmers.

