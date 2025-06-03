The White House publishes a new official portrait of Trump. See it here.





Washington – The White House unveiled a new portrait of President Trump on Monday, showing him under a lightly different light from that of the portrait published before his inauguration in January.

In the last portrait, Mr. Trump wears his signature red tie and his face is accentuated by a deep shade.

The White House published a new version of President Trump's official portrait on June 2, 2025. White House

Mr. Trump's face was brighter in the portrait published earlier this year by his presidential transitional office, and he wore a blue tie. The previous photography had the American flag in the background, while Mr. Trump is presented in front of a black backdrop in the new version.

The two photographs were taken by the chief photographer of the White House Daniel Torok.

A portrait of the president elected Donald Trump, released by his presidential transitional office in January 2025. CBS News

The White House shared a short video on Monday of the new portrait hung in the building of the Eisenhower Executive Office, with few details on the reasons why it was updated.

A White House official told CBS News that the updated portrait would soon replace the official photographs of Mr. Trump who had already been hung in federal buildings and offices.

The new version has already been updated on the White House website.

The official portrait of Mr. Trump's first mandate capture, smiling largely in front of an American flag, wearing a blue tie.

Official portrait of President Donald Trump in 2017. CBS News

More CBS News

Caitlin Yilek

Caitlin Yilek is a political journalist at CBSnews.com, based in Washington, DC, she previously worked for the Washington Examination and the Hill, and was a member of 2022 Paul Miller Washington reporting a scholarship with the National Press Foundation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/new-trump-portrait-white-house/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos