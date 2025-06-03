Hoaks! The UGM video chancellor admits a false diploma from Jokowi





Jakarta (Antara / Jacx) – A two -minute video circulating on Facebook displays a screenshot from various sources, including the YouTube video capture entitled “UGM Rector admits all the frauds, claiming to be a paid jokowi”. The video inserts a declaration by the rector of the University of Gadjah Mada (UGM), Professor Dr. Ova Emilia, M.Med.ed., SP.OG (K), Ph.D., who said that Joko Widodo was a former of the UGM Forestry Study Program, 1980. The following narration in the download: “The Chancellor's process recognized its false Izasah … Paniiiik Jokowi ,,,,, The Chancellor of the UGM finally realized by fearing sin and fearing that the Adzab of God finally recognized that the Jokowi diploma was false, and the chancellor admitted that he had been paid by Jokowi “ However, is it true that the video of Chancellor UGM admits a false diploma of Jokowi? The download of the video that tells the Chancellor UGM admits a false diploma from Jokowi. In fact, the content of the video does not correspond to the story of the title. (Facebook) Explanation: In the video, there was no statement by the Chancellor of the UGM who declared that the diploma of President Jokowi was false. Conversely, in the original video, the Rector of the UGM in fact confirmed that the Jokowi diploma was original. The play is synonymous with the official video of Liputan6 on YouTube downloaded in 2022 entitled “The diploma of President Jokowi was prosecuted, UGM Rector ensures the authenticity of the diploma | Cover 6“In the video, Professor Ova Emilia said Jokowi graduated from the Faculty of Forestry UGM in 1985. In addition, the UGM in April also confirmed their desire to open all the 7th presidential academic documents of the Republic of Indonesia if it is questioned in the legal process before the court. The Vice-Chancellor of UGM Education and Teaching, Professor Wening Udasmoro, transmitted during a press conference in Yogyakarta that all Jokowi's education data were completely stored. “Joko Widodo was recorded from start to finish at the end of the higher education tridarma subsidy at Gadjah Mada University. We have proofs, letters and complete documents at the Faculty of Forestry,” he said, said by Between. Check the facts: Hoaks! The judge admits a false diploma of Jokowi on May 17, 2025 Check the facts: Hoaks! President Prabowo declares to support Rismon Sianipar to investigate the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma Read also: Have a false degree and digital democracy Reporter: Jacx team

Publisher: Indriani

