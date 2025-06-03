Imran Khan's ex-wife, Avantika Malik, why she was afraid to leave marriage, “this fear ..”





Imran Khan is one of the most prosperous actors in Bollywood, who has cut a special place in the hearts of his fans with his acting skills in his films, even if there was not many. Like his professional life, his personal life was also a subject of discussion between his fans. Imran Khan was married to his longtime girlfriend, Avantika Malik. The duo began to go out together in 2002, and in 2011, they jumped on their trip forever. In 2014, the duo welcomed their first child. However, the problems began to arise between the duo, and in 2019, they called it.

Avantika Malik explained why she was afraid of moving away from her marriage to him

Avantika Malik, repeatedly, spoke of the difficulties she had to face when she separated from Imran Khan. In a recent conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit, Avantika shared that it was really difficult for her to move away from her marriage to the actor. She shared that this happened because of the emotional genre of the person they are. In the same interview, Avantika mentioned that there was another reason why moving away from her marriage felt so difficult for her.

Avantika Malik said that during her childhood, she saw her parents' separation, and that was the reason why she always thought she should make her marriage work at all costs. She also declared that she was too much in the fact that the reality of her childhood could not be the reality of her as an adult. Declaring that fear was too deep, which made even more difficult to move away, Avantika said:

“I would have found very difficult to move away and to say that that's all. It is especially because of the kind of human being that I am. I am extremely emotional. Another reason is that because my parents' marriage did not work, I thought I had this pressure to make mine work. I was too categorical about the fact that what was my reality as a child could not be my reality as an adult. This fear was too deep to get me away. ”

Avantika Malik had trouble getting out of Imran Khan's house with their daughter

In the same interview, Avantika Malik shared that one of the most difficult things she should do was get out of Imran Khan's house with their daughter. She said it was the worst thing she had to face in her life, and she was actually grateful for those who held her close to her return until she was ready for a return. In Avantika's words:

“It was very difficult. It was the worst thing I had to get through. You don't know anything anymore. I am very blessed to have so many people in my corner. My friends, my family and my extended family kept me together until I can stand.”

The ex-wife of Imran Khan, Avantika Malik spoke of his daughter's reaction to information on the separation of her parents

The ex-wife of Imran Khan, Avantika Malik, repeatedly, admitted that it was one of the most difficult things she had to do. Earlier, speaking to Janice Senquerra, Avantika shared that she had cried inconsolable the day she and Imran decided that they should separate. Avantika said that she had never thought that she would survive Imran, and that came from her childhood trauma and her “dad problems”.

Avantika also added that she had seen her mother carry the fact that she was divorced with pride, and likewise, it was not a problem or an embarrassment for her, but it was rather extremely difficult for her to pass. She also shared her daughter's reaction to her split and said that Imamara had a lot of questions about her and the separation of Imran at the start. Avantika added that Imara had even asked her if she was going to have a new mother. Avantika also shared that she and Imran had joint custody, and their daughter spent half her time with her mother and the rest with her father.

