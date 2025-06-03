Politics
Us trade dry Howard lipnick on what unites PM Modi and Trump: they are the only ones … – Us News
The Strategic Partnership Forum of the United States-Indic states held its eighth annual summit on leadership on Monday, June 2 (American time), Washington, DC with links between the United States and the leaders of India in the foreground, the event highlighted Howard Lutnick, the American secretary to trade and the second Lady USHA VANCE.
Given his role as secretary to trade, Lutnick particularly took the lead by discussing the future of trade relations between the two nations. “Secretary Lutnick will share his ideas on strengthening the American strategic and economic partnership of India to achieve the objective set by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi for $ 500 billion in bilateral trade,” said a statement on the summit.
The US trade agreement in India expected soon, says Howard Lutnick
Starting on stage, Howard Lungick particularly underlined his particular interest in India. “… I am a big fan of India, and even the inhabitants of the government know that it is true,” he said during the event.
Meanwhile, explaining why India endeavors to conclude a trade agreement with the United States from the start, he explained that First Nations tend to get a better deal. “I think India strives to be one of the previous countries that I appreciate,” he continued. “But this kind of transactions took two or three years and we are trying to do them in a month, which is simply not the ordinary DNA of trade relations between countries.”
He then assured that an agreement between the American and India can be expected in the “not too distant future”, because they seemed to have found common ground which makes it work for the two countries.
The American trade secretary shares what unites PM Modi and Trump
During his opening speech in Washington, DC, Lutnick even highlighted the mutual sense of relative that brought together US President Donald Trump and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. “President Donald Trump is the only person in our administration elected by all of the United States in America, just like PM Modi in India,” he said. The Secretary of Commerce highlighted the importance of how it was rare that leaders were directly elected by their country, describing this connection as “quite unique because it is rare”.
He also noted that the same connection made the relationship of Trump and Modi very strong and positive, making room for an “easy way to negotiate negotiations because we start from a very positive place”.
#WATCH | Washington DC | “President Donald Trump is the only person in our administration elected by all the United States of America, just like the PM Modi in India – if you think of the world, how many other leaders really elected by their very, very rare country, so that pic.twitter.com/jm8s53f2fe
– Years (@ani) June 2, 2025
Other US officials on Narendra Modi at the Washington event
Even Rich McCormick, a member of the American Congress and co -president of the Caucus of India, also sang on Monday in Narendra Modi at the American strategic partnership forum. He described the Prime Minister as the “most influential politician of all time in India, probably the most influential person in India since (Mahatma) Gandhi”.
In addition, he oriented the emphasis on the humble feeling of the being of Modi, describing him as a “man of the people”, as “the people who knew him before becoming the Prime Minister spoke of his stay and sleep on the ground when they came to visit”. Deducting Modi for his understanding of the world and his determination to develop an economy, McCormick added: “They are on the right track, in fact, in some respects, I think they are almost more American than at the moment, in this capitalist state of mind.”
The second Lady Usha Vance was on the same wavelength as the others. In April, she visited Indian with her husband, the American vice-president JD Vance, and their three children. Recalling the good times and the experience of her children meeting Prime Minister Modi, she said: “When we were at the Prime Minister's residence, our son was so taken by everything, then taken by all of the mango carts who was available to eat that he announced to the Prime Minister that he may think he was living there.”
She stressed that Vance's children constantly revisit these memories in their usual conversations. “They were everywhere and had wonderful opportunities to see the world, but it was really special for them,” added the second lady with a smile on her face.
