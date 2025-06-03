Donald Trump opens up peace talks in Türkiye, but only if Putin and Zelensky arise





President Donald Trump is open to commitment to an invitation from his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but only if the Russian and Ukrainian presidents are ready to come to the negotiation table, the White House said on Tuesday, June 3. “The president said that it was open if it is about this, but he wants these two leaders and the two parties to come to the table,” said the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. The proposal for the nature of the Erdogans has not been officially disclosed, but familiar sources with diplomatic discussions say that the Turkish chief suggested organizing or mediating talks between the disputed parties to try to mitigate growing regional tensions. Erdogan offers a three -way top Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan proposed to organize a historic summit between Russian president Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump in Istanbul or Ankara later this month, in a renewed effort to end the war in Ukraine. Putin resists, Zelensky open to dialogue While the Erdogans initiative has drawn international attention, Russian President Vladimir Putin has so far refused to participate. On the other hand, Ukraines Zelensky praised the idea, stressing the need for direct commitment between leaders to solve the most critical problems. Key problems can only be resolved in terms of leaders, Zelensky said after the last series of talks in Istanbul. The ceasefire speaks again Despite a renewal of diplomatic engagement, progress on a complete ceasefire remain elusive. Ukraine said Russia had rejected its call to an unconditional truce, rather offering a limited break of two to three days in certain front line areas. The Russian party continued to reject the motion of an unconditional ceasefire, said Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ukraines, Sergiy Kyslysya. Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky confirmed the limited offer. We proposed a specific ceasefire for two to three days in certain areas of the front line, said Medinsky, explaining that it was necessary to recover the bodies of the dead soldiers. Russia Requests: Territorial Pollback and NATO ban According to documents presented by Russian negotiators, Moscow requests a complete Ukrainian military withdrawal from four disputed regions Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson as a condition for a broader peace. In addition, Russia wishes the ban on Ukraine joins NATO, the restriction of its military capacities and the end of Western military support. The exchange of prisoners and the soldier's repatriation agreement concluded Despite the tensions, the two parties have managed to agree on humanitarian issues. An agreement was finalized to exchange all the seriously injured soldiers and all of the fighters captured under the age of 25, involving at least 1,000 people on each side. Ukraine also announced that the two parties had agreed to repatriate the bodies of 6,000 soldiers who broke down. Also read | The call of Trump-XI probably, said what in the midst of the commercial price talks in a standstill Zelensky: no awards for the attacker At a press conference in Vilnius, Zelensky clearly said that any future agreement should not benefit Russia for its assault. The key to lasting peace is clear that the attacker should not receive any reward for war, he said, reiterating that permanent peace can only be negotiated after what hostilities cease entirely. The Ukrainian Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov, who led the Kievs delegation, called for a follow-up meeting before the end of June and supported the idea of ​​a Putin-Zelensky summit. Türkiye: Constructive atmosphere Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan described negotiations on Monday as productive. The parties approached the points they had accepted at the first meeting, he posted on X, adding that the preparations for a possible summit of the leaders are underway. (with AFP entries) Also read | Trump connects the suspect to attack from Boulder to the failure of the Bidens border policy: we must

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/us-news/donald-trump-open-to-peace-talks-in-turkey-but-only-if-putin-and-zelensky-show-up-11748895068074.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos