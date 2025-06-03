During their sputum in the oval office in February, Donald Trump sadly told his counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, “you don't have the cards” to play against Russia. It now seems that Trump could not have been more false if he was trying. Ukraine yesterday inflicted an incredibly unexpected sabotage act on Russia, leading a flotilla of drones loaded with explosives in a number of bases across the country.

Nicknamed “Operation Spiders Web“, Ukraine worked in three time zones to launch 117 drones, successfully exploding 41 planes, including nuclear bombers, in four air bases across Russia. Ukraine and one in Siberia, more than 3,400 miles from the front line of conflicts.

Ukraine has worked in three time zones to launch 117 drones, successfully exploding 41 bombers with nuclear capacity in four air bases across Russia

According to Ukrainian officials, the operation took more than 18 months to plan and was personally supervised by Zelensky. It was a complicated operation with many mobile parts: drones and boxes to store them had to be introduced as a smuggling on Russian soil and loaded in trucks. These were taken near the military bases and parked outside, before the roofs of the trucks were removed from a distance and the drones flew up and towards the bases. Trump would not have been warned by Kyiv before the attacks.

An airplane explosion

Recognizing attacks in his Night address Yesterday, Zelensky said that it would be an operation that “would definitely appear in history books”. The agents in charge of the attack were all in complete safety on Ukrainian soil, he said, although Russia has since claimed to have stopped one of the men who, according to them, led one of the trucks. In words guaranteed to send the Kremlin in even more frenzy about attacks, Zelensky said that a detail he could reveal was that “the” office “of our operation on Russian territory was located right next to the Russian siege of the FSB in one of their regions.”

Ukraine, of course, talks about attack as having devastating consequences for Russia's ability to bomb them. There seems to be merit: drone attacks mainly targeted the Tu-95 and Tu-22 bombers, which Russia used to dismiss long-range missiles in Ukraine. After a weekend on which Ukraine again faced a heavy bombing by Russian forces, Moscow made 472 drones and seven ballistic missiles in the country on Saturday evening, this will also provide a welcome morale of morale.

Zelensky said that strikes had eliminated 34% very specific from the stock of Mosques cruise missile transporter. While kyiv said that he had caused about $ 7 billion in damage, a more likely estimate is about $ 2 billion. Nevertheless, these planes were old stocks in the Soviet era which replaced them will not be easy for the Russian army, in particular by the supply chain problems caused by the war.

This has not been lost on Russian military bloggers, the vast majority of which seems to recognize the enormity of damage. An eminent pro-war milblogger that relies on the “Rybar” handle wrote on Telegram criticizing the special services for not having anticipated the attack and the army so as not to protect the jets: “These losses cannot be restored. It is, without the underestimation, very serious damage to the strategic component of Wars. ”

The game of blame that has now started in Russian blogging circles will almost certainly be reflected in the Kremlin, undoubtedly the most intense by the historical rivalry that has long existed between the country's army and the FSB special intelligence service. They will have to answer Putin at the very least on the question of how so many drones have been able to steal directly into a number of military bases. What, if necessary, war electronic countermeasures were in place?

The timing and success of yesterday's attack will strengthen Zelensky before the last peace talks today which take place between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul. Questions remain on the question of whether the negotiation will take place, in particular because Russia refused to publish its position document of what it will ask before the meeting.

These drone attacks certainly place Moscow in a sticky position before today's negotiation. Trump continuing to exert pressure on both sides to conclude a agreed peace agreement, the Kremlin faces a choice: to raise the subject of strikes, to retaliate and risk degenerate the conflict in a way that repels Trump, or to play them and to pretend that they did not occur, which left them with accusations of help from Russias FRARATIONALISTS and influential milbloggers.

After having lamentable of five months of Cajoleurs and forced to meet Russia at the negotiation table, Zelensky can afford at this time to feel a momentary burst of sufficient pride: the president of the Ukraines, despite everything, still holds cards against Putin.