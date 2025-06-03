Avantika Malik admits that she is not a friend with the former Imran Khan husband, is bitter and injured by divorce but not poisoning the girl against him | Bollywood News





The ex-wife of former actor Imran Khan, Avantika Malik, said that she doubts that she would get married again after what she had experienced in her life. In a new interview, Avantika said that she did not want to repeat the same mistakes that led her parents to separate, and that she was devastated when her relationship with Imran ended in 2019. The two were together since they were adolescents, and have a daughter. Avantika said that she was making sure not to transmit the feelings she could hold against Imran on their daughter, and admitted that they had a long way to go before they could be friendly again.

In an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, Avantika said that even if she and Imran were cordial with each other and on the same wavelength as co-parents in Imara, she cannot say that they are friends. When asked if she could be friends with Imran after what they experienced, she said, “I hope. But we are not talking (we are talking), not really. It's cordial, but friends are a very strong term. We are not there yet. Maybe one day. “

In the same interview, Avantika opened how fabulous Imran is as a father and said that she would never refuse their daughter a healthy relationship with him. “I know what it was to spend life without a close intimate relationship with my father, I knew the price I paid for that, and there is no way I want this for my child. I want her to have an incredibly beautiful relationship with her father. I cannot have a negative impact that my emotions cannot slip into it.

Avantika said that it had taken him for years to overcome separation. She said that Imran and Imran have done their best for marriage to work, but suggested that she was not she who had chosen to end things. I would have found it very difficult to move away and say that that's all. It is mainly because of the kind of human being that I am. I am extremely emotional. Another reason is that because my parents' marriage did not work, I thought I had this pressure to make mine work. I was too categorical about the fact that my reality as a child cannot be my reality as an adult. This fear was too deep to move away, she said.

