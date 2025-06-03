Has Barron Trump been rejected by Harvard? Trump family college list





The Harvard community protests against Trump's policies on international students

The students, teachers and supporters of Harvard protested against the policies of President Donald Trump concerning the university and its international students.

Barron Trump, President Donald Trump's son, recently completed his first year at the Stern School of Business in Nyu. He is Trump's only child to attend Nyu, breaking the family tradition to frequent the University of Pennsylvania or Georgetown.

President Donald Trump's youngest son Barron Trump broke the family tradition when he chose New York University as a university destination.

Barron Trump is the only child of the president and the first lady Melania Trump, and he has just completed his first year at the Stern School of Business in Nyu. Trump's other children went to Georgetown or the University of Pennsylvania, from where the president himself graduated.

But as the Trump administration intensified its battle against Harvard University, some wondered if the president could be salty about personal rejection.

But the first lady's office crushed these rumors of rejection for her son last week. Here is what we know where the other members of the Trump family went to school:

Verification of the facts: No, Trump did not approve $ 1,200 for the housewives, despite the viral videos Tiktok

Has Barron Trump been rejected from Harvard?

No. According to the first lady's office, he did not even apply.

“Barron did not apply to Harvard, and any statement that he, or that anyone in his name, applied is completely false,” said Nick Clemens, spokesperson for the first lady's office, in a statement sent by email on May 27.

The University of Harvard did not respond to several requests for comments.

In the months preceding the 2024 presidential election, the youngest son of the president attended a rally in Florida, then the candidate, Donald Trump, confirmed Barron Trump's plan at the University.

“He is now going to university, has entered each college he wanted,” Donald Trump said on July 9, 2024, Rally in Doral, Florida. “He made his choice and he is a very good guy.”

Where does Barron Trump go to university?

Barron Trump recently completed his first year of the Atnyu Stern School of Business. He should graduate in the promotion of 2028.

Where did the other children of President Donald Trump go to school?

Barron Trump broke the tradition when he chose Nyu, the first of Trump's five children to go. This is what Trump's other children are graduates:

Donald Trump Jr.: University of Pennsylvania in 2000Ivanka Trump: University of Pennsylvania in 2004eric Trump: Georgetown University in 2006tiffany Trump: University of Pennsylvania in 2016, and Egeorgetown Law Schoolin 2020trump c. Harvard Battle, said.

Trump threatened to retain funding from several universities in the United States if they do not follow the federal directives, all under the anti-Semitism of banners. He alleged that institutions did not do enough to fight anti -Semitism during demonstrations against the war in Gaza, which caused allegations of anti -Semitism and Islamaphobia.

Harvard rejected the orders of the administration, which included the implementation of all diversity, equity and inclusion programs (DEI), to hire an external auditor to ensure that the University welcomes various ideological points of view and updates the admission processes to prohibit students “hostile to the American values ​​and institutions enrolled in the American Constitution and the Declaration of Independence”.

Driving orders put billions of dollars in federal funding and the risk of exempt status of Harvard'Stax.

Where did President Donald Trump go to university?

President Donald Trump graduated the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in May 1968 with a diploma in economics.

But he did not spend every year in Wharton. Trump started college days at Fordham University in the Bronx in 1964, but was transferred to Wharton two years later.

Contribution: Zachary Schermele, Jennifer Sangalang, Antonio Fins, Savannah Kuchar, Jeremy Yurow, USA Today Network

Kinsey Crowley is Trump Connect's journalist for the USA Today network. Access it to [email protected]. Follow it on x and tiktok @KinSEYCROWLEY or Bluesky at @ kinSEYCROWLEY.BSKY.SOCIAL.

