The responsibility of judges SC to tell the truth requires the courage to challenge political pressure: Judge Shah – Pakistan





The judge since the Supreme Court (SC), Mansoor Ali Shah, said that the judges SC were responsible for telling the truth in power, guided by the Constitution as their normative anchor unshakable, in an interview seen by Dawn.com on Monday.

Shah previously expressed that the judiciary should oppose the influence or pressure of the executive. In November 2024, he said, the independence of the judiciary is the cornerstone of justice, and its real test lies in a capacity for judges to remain firm under authoritarian regimes.

Speaking exclusively to the legal magazine legal, Shah said that the role of judges SC must be understood as that of the protectors of the Constitution and fundamental rights rather than the decision -makers.

Judges must balance respect for legislative intention with a commitment to constitutional principles, ensuring that the judiciary acts as an impartial arbiter rather than a decision maker, he declared in response to a question on the role of SC judges in the midst of a changing legal landscape.

Their role requires not only legal expertise but also wisdom, courage and humility, because their decisions have a deep impact on individuals and society as a whole, he added.

At the heart of this role is a deeper philosophical imperative: the judges must tell the truth to power, guided by the Constitution as their unwavering normative anchor.

Judge Shah noted that this responsibility does not require compromise but the courage to challenge political pressures, to resist the majority impulses and to remain firm in the face of injustice.

That future lawyers are not defined by fear or fatigue, but by goal. Let them postpone a judicial power which is not accomplice of silence, but is committed to fighting. The Constitution does not only need protection that he needs protectors, he said.

Previously, Shah described the adoption of the 26th constitutional amendment one of his weakest moments (the judicial) of our history, expressing the concern that the excess of executives interfected in judicial affairs and processes.

In a letter to the judge of SC Jamal Khan Mandokhail written in December, wrote Shah, this unprecedented change in the composition of the JCP (Judicial Commission of Pakistan) presents serious risks, including the potential for political appointment and the packaging of the courts with judges without an ideological commitment to the rule of law.

In a historic decision in May, the SC authorized the civilians accused on May 9, 2023 riots launched by the arrest of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan to be tried before the military courts, overthrowing a previous decision which declared military trials of null and non -Avenus civilians.

However, the decision was not unanimously the two dissident judges, the judges Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Naeem Akhtar Afghan declared convictions to the military court without competence and unconstitutional. Rights defense groups and leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf (PTI) also decried the decision, citing concerns about the regular procedure.

The legal fraternity also weighed, warning that the judgment threatened the right to a fair trial and escapes from the civil judicial system.

