Politics
Former Babakan Boris Johnson: EU imprisons in the bureaucracy
Boris Johnson, who said the EU would imprison you in the bureaucracy, made more powerful troops between Türkiye and England.
2.06.2025 16:50:120
Tuba can / Captal
At the time of our path, the experts in the financial accounts (HUV) organized by the (HUV) Foundation “Geopolitical and Economic Dynamics of the New Arche Dnya” by Balkl, the former Babakan Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom, not only their political experiences, shared their ARPC about the new world level. From the heavy of international institutions to the loss of the strategic YN of the West, in many Babs, from economic power to diplomatic flexibility in Turkey, has given clear and direct messages in the BALC. Johnson said: “Systems, but people find ZM,” said Johnson, in particular with the arrival of Trkiye: “The EU will be flexible, but we are the movement of you,” he said.
Us Hegemonyas is not completely finished
According to Johnson, the United States is still at the center of the GRSE GRAS GRA. However, this hegemony must advance more actions and more coalition. “I would feel comfortable if I was American. However, Johnson, who criticized the United States’s economic summit in the Ukrainian Savan, said: “The Americans take arrows and they Sbscing in Europe with the current purchasing style. American taxes finance the security of Europe, “he said. Tax and price threat in the United States wishes to invest in the United States. Already promised to semens. However, you should always be able to wash a logic.
“Ina'o dhalayam, onunla isone reeceiz”
Johnson used a balancing language, not on the defensive, unlike the classic Batl leaders. “We must not dream of it, we must not live with him. The economic ARL is important, but we can there this ARL. ” In the rise in its place in the economy of tranquility, Bat argued that Bat should continue a strategy that has influenced more and more. Indicating that the polarity of the Arc polarity in American tension, Johnson stressed that countries at the center of balance like Turkey were in a critical position in this table.
“UE will make you your flexible”
Johnson said there was no profit in the EU, but especially for countries with flexible structures like Turkey. “The EU will turn you with your own Mktesebaty. You will lose your flexibility,” he said. During the cocus period, EU mechanisms showed the strengthening of mechanisms. “I am not anti-AB, but the United Kingdom has decided well,” he said Brexit. According to Johnson, the Trkiye arrow policy and the geopolitical position place it at the center of the newly established level. “NATO Yeli, Dialou with Russia, the event in the Middle East and economic contacts with economic contacts, all necessary at the table. Katln US ”in Türkiye.
“Boaz 'I wanted to go, but they didn't leave”
“We must act in our relations as a United Kingdom and Turkey. Istanbul expressed his interest in Boaz and told him that he wanted to live this experience by saying that his two brothers would go from Boaz in August.” If it's MMKN, I will be happy to do it “.
|
Sources
2/ http://www.capital.com.tr/haberler/tum-haberler/ingiltere-eski-basbakani-boris-johnson-ab-sizi-burokrasiye-hapseder
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Avantika Malik shares how she and Imran Khan co-coparer without being in terms of discussion
- Trump pushes trade agreements while the world economy takes a hit
- The Moment Thief at the Boris Johnson wig tries to steal LEGO 750
- Economist: pay attention to the impact of deflation | Tempo.co
- Nagad88 – Thousands of players are trusted throughout Bangladesh for real victories
- Mastering virtual tracks for betting lovers in motorsport
- The Netherlands Government Leaves the Leader of the Right Leading Leaders
- Metro Mini Market Simulator Free Download
- Pittsburgh steelers send a letter after players attend Donald Trump Rally
- Russia does not say a rapid breakthrough in the “complex” talks of Ukraine
- How do you look at Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Match Live Online?
- Is it safe to travel to Türkiye or Rhodes after dozens of earthquake?