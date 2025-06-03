Former Babakan Boris Johnson: EU imprisons in the bureaucracy

Boris Johnson, who said the EU would imprison you in the bureaucracy, made more powerful troops between Türkiye and England.

Tuba can / Captal

At the time of our path, the experts in the financial accounts (HUV) organized by the (HUV) Foundation “Geopolitical and Economic Dynamics of the New Arche Dnya” by Balkl, the former Babakan Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom, not only their political experiences, shared their ARPC about the new world level. From the heavy of international institutions to the loss of the strategic YN of the West, in many Babs, from economic power to diplomatic flexibility in Turkey, has given clear and direct messages in the BALC. Johnson said: “Systems, but people find ZM,” said Johnson, in particular with the arrival of Trkiye: “The EU will be flexible, but we are the movement of you,” he said.

Us Hegemonyas is not completely finished

According to Johnson, the United States is still at the center of the GRSE GRAS GRA. However, this hegemony must advance more actions and more coalition. “I would feel comfortable if I was American. However, Johnson, who criticized the United States’s economic summit in the Ukrainian Savan, said: “The Americans take arrows and they Sbscing in Europe with the current purchasing style. American taxes finance the security of Europe, “he said. Tax and price threat in the United States wishes to invest in the United States. Already promised to semens. However, you should always be able to wash a logic.

“Ina'o dhalayam, onunla isone reeceiz”

Johnson used a balancing language, not on the defensive, unlike the classic Batl leaders. “We must not dream of it, we must not live with him. The economic ARL is important, but we can there this ARL. ” In the rise in its place in the economy of tranquility, Bat argued that Bat should continue a strategy that has influenced more and more. Indicating that the polarity of the Arc polarity in American tension, Johnson stressed that countries at the center of balance like Turkey were in a critical position in this table.

“UE will make you your flexible”

Johnson said there was no profit in the EU, but especially for countries with flexible structures like Turkey. “The EU will turn you with your own Mktesebaty. You will lose your flexibility,” he said. During the cocus period, EU mechanisms showed the strengthening of mechanisms. “I am not anti-AB, but the United Kingdom has decided well,” he said Brexit. According to Johnson, the Trkiye arrow policy and the geopolitical position place it at the center of the newly established level. “NATO Yeli, Dialou with Russia, the event in the Middle East and economic contacts with economic contacts, all necessary at the table. Katln US ”in Türkiye.

“Boaz 'I wanted to go, but they didn't leave”

“We must act in our relations as a United Kingdom and Turkey. Istanbul expressed his interest in Boaz and told him that he wanted to live this experience by saying that his two brothers would go from Boaz in August.” If it's MMKN, I will be happy to do it “.