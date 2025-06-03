Trump comes a crazy Chinese, Xi Jinping is rumkening











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – China is squarely calling for blocking the United States technology (United States) technology as a discriminatory act. The statement was published after US President Donald Trump accused China of raping a high price suspension agreement with the United States signed in Geneva, Switzerland, May 12, 2025. “Recently, China has repeatedly expressed its concern in the United States concerning the abuse of export control actions in the semiconductor sector and other related practices,” a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in the United States. This is the last climbing of the current trade war between the United States and China, in particular those linked to artificial intelligence (AI) and the infrastructure necessary to develop the most sophisticated technology. Previously, the US trade representative Jamieson Greer mentioned in an interview with CNBC International that China was very slow to obey the agreement of the two countries of Geneva. “China has once again urged the United States to immediately improve poor action by carrying out discriminatory restrictions on China. We are asking the United States to maintain consensus reached in the Conversation in Geneva,” said Liu, Cité de CNBC International on Monday 2/6/2025). The declaration does not provide details on the American actions in question. Previously, earlier this month, China said the United States had abused export control policies by prohibiting American companies using AI fleas manufactured by Huawei. We know that the United States limits exports of several chips and technologies of flea manufacturers to China as part of the national defense strategy. The policy has been taken over from Trump's first term, to the era of Joe Biden's administration, and is now increasingly tightened in Trump's second term. In 2019, Trump for the first time put Huawei in the list of black Americans. Huawei is forbidden to use US technology. This makes Huawei more motivated to develop technology independently without dependence in the United States. Huawei managed to develop the Harmonyos mobile operating system which was separated from the Android ecosystem. In addition, Huawei also managed to develop fleas with 5G care for smartphones without the help of the United States by cooperating with Smic. In 2022, the Biden government first blocked China access to the most sophisticated IA fleas produced by Nvidia and AMD. However, Huawei took this opportunity by developing sophisticated fleas to replace Nvidia. Flea restrictions are more and more widespread recently. The manufacturers of chip software in the United States, including Synopsys and Cadence Design Systems, said they had received a letter from the US trade ministry to stop sales in China. Not only that, a few moments ago, Trump’s government also ordered Nvidia to stop selling the H20 chinese china. The less sophisticated chip was previously designed specifically by NVIDIA for the Chinese market in order to comply with the rules of export restrictions for the Biden era. In April, Trump's government blocked the Total of Nvidia to sell tokens, even the unfavorable, in China. Nvidia said the company had an inventory of chips worth 4.5 billion US dollars which could no longer be used due to blocking. “The United States has made a policy assuming that China could not do the AI ​​chip,” said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. (fab / fab) Watch the video below: Video: not just a cheap saol price, it's competition from the Smart TV Market market

