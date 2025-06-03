Politics
The Holyrood elite has created conditions for the rise of the great reform
Among those who rushed to condemn it to belong to a church which believes that marriage is a sacrament reserved for a man and a woman was John Swinney, his longtime SNP colleague. However, Mr. Swinney is happy to raise his children in the Catholic tradition, after having canceled his first marriage so that he can get married again in the Catholic Church. I have questions. Doesn't Swinney know that the Catholic Church also teaches that marriage is reserved for the union of a man and a woman?
The feminists who, over several decades, had fought for women's rights, found that they were also fascists and brand fanatics because they opposed the biologicals to have access to their private spaces. The five judges of the Supreme Court who have now clarified this position in law are also fanatics, according to the deputy of Holyrods of his equalness committee, as well as the European Commission for Human Rights which approved the decision of the judges. She stays in her post.
This is not enough now to disagree or criticize: only fascism will do the trick. Because, once you have been so labeled, it becomes easier to withdraw from your message if you work in Omni-Public Scottish.
For the record, I do not believe that anyone in Scottish public life is fascist. I do not see people who believe in a single party state or who are in favor of the establishment of an almost military police force reinforced by extrajudicial powers. What I have seen in the deconantial era is a civic belief system that has been established by stealth and carefully nourished by special interest groups that work against the interests and traditions of a majority of Scottish people, in particular those belonging to working class communities.
I also believe that the SNP, the Eternal Party of the Government of Scotland, has been revolted by groups and individuals who care little about independence, except to provide coverage for their own illegal programs. They range from the policy of placing violent men in the prisons of women and to impose pronouns in the workplace in the support of the NATO military alliance whose ruinous diplomacy brought us to the edge of the war with Russia.
It includes the delivery of the Scottish Greens, whose clumsy attempts to impose the climatism on the population cost us several million pounds and speak of an underlying reluctance to the working class who insist on clinging to their old unsustainable ways.
What is much more worrying is what emerged during the deconvised era. This is the emergence of a sprawling aolitic class which proceeds on a gaseous and changing form of form of values and ethics. They swirl and constantly turn into a vortex of slogans, mission declarations and labels, but never shine.
They do not believe in nothing substantial beyond a collective credo without fear and without value. The Scottish National Party no longer believes in independence; Scottish greens have a subordinate stewardship of the natural environment to identity policy; The Labor Party softens the population to prepare for the World War by spending billions for more weapons of mass destruction and liberal democrats have a leader who was last seen to heat in the Holyrods toilet arrangements. The devolution has delivered a class of politicians who, literally, represent nothing more than being elected again.
For a devouring vacuum like this for having settled on the highest offices of the country, two main mechanisms are necessary. One is the creation of a patronage system so vast that its machines reach all the public functions of the country. This is why a country with a population of 5.5 million inhabitants is governed by an administration employing nearly 30 ministers with a portfolio of 32 local authorities. We have become a panjandrum nation.
These are reinforced by a large lobbying sector which did not exist before 1999. Their task was to create a civic / entrepreneurial organization maintained alive by large public contracts. Experience, skills and profitability are little matter in this sector, unless you agree to register for the Holyrods cultural program.
Even so, that would not be enough for such a metastasis to have occurred. For this, you need to slowly eliminate votes and monitor intelligent people and their intelligent thoughts.
For about 20 years, it was easily hidden and public confidence was maintained. In the Sturgeon / Swinney era, there was an acceleration, so that the posts of the cabinet are now occupied by a cohort of barely literate decorations favored far beyond their lean capacities on the foresight that they keep their mouths and their minds closed.
The great debate on Holyrood's toilet was one of those rare opportunities when we were able to maintain all the reality. This is what happens when you pursue an internal policy to force the talents and replace them with mediocrity. It is the political equivalent of consanguinity.
More recently, it was obvious in a recovery mega-structure of several million pounds formed by a handful of outdated public organizations. Their task was to sell the lie according to which the political elites give a single draw at the wheel on the poor dying by the thousands, no dependence, but of raw and crushing poverty.
For the first time, I feel that it goes to the Scottish public, a development that the political elite worked hard to prevent. When this happens, it is inevitable that a party proclaiming false values of everyone such as the reform comes to exploit the situation. Regardless of what is happening in the partial elections of Hamilton, Stonehouse and Larkhall, Scotland will be the losers.
Kevin McKenna is a Herald writer and columnist and Scottish screenwriter of the year.
Sources
2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/politics/viewpoint/25208793.holyroods-elite-created-conditions-rise-great-reform-con/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
