



Prime Minister Narendra Modi should practically report two trains Vande Bharat specially designed between Srinagar and Katra on June 6. The event will mark a historic stage which is the completion of the long -awaited rail link connecting the Kashmir valley to the rest of India, a project that started four decades ago. The upper railway bridge in the world, the first Indian railway cars and the longest T-50 tunnel (about 13 km) are on the same Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line. Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla train line The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail line (USBRL) will ultimately be fully operational with the opening of its latest 111 km section, the Katra-Banihal section, which was completed in January 2025. The inauguration was initially planned for April 19, but was postponed due to the meteorological concerns and the subcontractor and the palette of India. The official launch is now scheduled before the one -year birthday of the third term of the governments of Modi on June 9. Two Vande Bharat trains on the new road The two new trains Vande Bharat Express will take place in both directions, one from Katra to Srinagar and the other from Srinagar to Katra. These high -speed trains will operate exclusively between the two cities for the moment. Due to the current construction in the Jammu railway site, Vande Bharat’s direct service between Jammu and Srinagar is not yet possible. Until these works are finished, probably by August or September, passengers will have to change train to Katra to travel forward. Intermediate security measures and arrangements The restricted functioning of the Vande Bharat trains, which is currently not directly Jammu, was initially attributed to security problems. However, railway officials said it is mainly due to infrastructure work at Jammu station. Political leaders in cashmere had previously criticized the limited routing, arguing that it undermines the objective of complete connectivity with the valley. New rail division for Jammu In related development, the new Jammu division of Indian railways has become operational this week. Based in Jammu Tawi, this is the 70th division of Indian railways and includes large sections reassigned by the historic division of Firozpur. The new division will manage the main stretches of USBRL and will strengthen operations in the region. Cost and background of the project The USBRL project should cost more than RS 43,000 crores, with around 35,000 roots in the Katra-Banihal section alone. Currently, local trains operate along 184 km from the itinerary completed between Sanggaldan in Jammu and Baramulla in Kashmir, and a 25 km section between Udhampur and Katra. The KATRASANGALDAN section remaining 63 km is the last piece, now ready for the use of the public. The foundation stone of the Udhampursrinagar railway line was laid for the first time in 1983 by the government of the Congress of the time led by Indira Gandhi. However, significant progress started only after its national project declaration in 2002 by the NDA government led by Atal Bihari.

