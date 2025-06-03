Politics
Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report RCB VS PBKS IPL 2025 Final
The Narendra stadium in Ahmedabad will host the Final match IPL 2025 between the Royals Royal Bengaluru and the Punjab Kings on June 3. In particular, PBKS finished 1st in the IPL 2025 ranking before switching to 2nd RCB place in the qualifier 1. PBKS scored only 101 points and was related by RCB, which won the game match. The victory helped RCB to reach the final, while the PBKs had another chance of making amends. They played in qualify 2 against the Mumbai Indians, who won the eliminator. A MI victory saw PBKS win a place in the final.
The Narendra Modi stadium hosted qualification 2 and now hosts the IPL final.
Regarding the head-to-head recording, RCB and PBKS met 36 times in the IPL. RCB won 18 games compared to PBKS 18. In IPL 2025, RCB beat PBKS twice in three meetings.
PBKS reached their 2nd IPL final in the history of tournaments, having lost to KKR in 2014. Meanwhile, RCB plays in their 4th IPL final. RCB has lost each of its last three finals.
More importantly, IPL will see a new winner with the two games having the chance to go out at the top of their 18th season.
Before a Final Battle Crunch IPL 2025, we examine the pitch report of the Narendra Modi stadium alongside ideas and match conditions.
Location of stadiums Narendra Modi and key details of the stadium
As mentioned, the stadium is located in the capital of Gujarat, Ahmedabad. In total, 8 games were played this season at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. This place is the Home Stadium of the Titans of Gujarat, which won 4 and lost three of the 7 games this season. Meanwhile, Mi and Pbks played the qualifier 2 here. PBKS has won their two games here this season against GT and Mi, respectively. Meanwhile, RCB is playing his first game here this season.
Originally appointed the Motera stadium, the place was renamed after the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is the largest cricket stadium in the world, and the place welcomed the ICC 2023 World Cup final in addition to playing the IPL 2022 and 2023 finals. In particular, it is the third time that the IPL final has been held here. Originally, Eden Gardens was supposed to welcome this qualifier of seasons 2 and final, but the BCCI changed the room once the tournament was suspended halfway throughout the season.
The Narendra Modi stadium has four changing rooms, 11 central locations and two training grounds. Training grounds can also serve as places of domestic matches.
Recently, the British rock group Coldplay occurred here in this stadium in January 2025 as part of their music by The Spheres World Tour.
What does the field look like at the Narendra Modi stadium?
This season, 11 of the 16 rounds at this place were witnesses of more than 200. It is a hitting paradise here, and the Bâton team must first target around 220 to feel safe. Meanwhile, the teams beating first won six of the 8 games this season. The two victories for a hunting team were seen in a day's game in the league phase before the qualifier 2. The land for the final should be a mixed surface (red and black) in the middle of the square. As Perespncriricinfo, the land that will be used is the place where PBKS has opened its season with a victory over GT. PBKS scored more than 240 points at the time.
Key statistics and recordings at the Narendra Modi stadium
The top scorer RCBS here is 206/1 against GT in IPL 2024. They hunted a goal of 201. GT had scored 200/3 in this match. The lowest RCB score here is 145/8. They displayed the scoring against PBKS in the 2021 edition.
PBKS holds the highest team total at the Narendra Modi stadium, marking 243/5 against GT in March 2025. The lowest score here is 123/9 against KKR in the 2021 season. This is the 3rd lowest score by a team here, according to Sponne.
During the IPL 2025 season, the scores of the first rounds are read here: 243, 196, 217, 203, 224, 235, 230 and 203. The average score of the first rounds here this season is 218.87.
Meanwhile, the 2nd rounds scores here this season are: 232, 160, 159, 204, 186, 202, 147 and 208. The average score here while continuing is 187.25.
The PBKS Shreyas Iyer skipper has 242 points at the Narendra Modi stadium from three rounds. In particular, he has not yet been dismissed. Its striking rate is 226.16. For RCB, Talisman Virat Kohli has 219 points of six matches at 54.75. It has 2 fifties.
In 4 games here, Bhuvnehwar Kumar from RCB took 9 counters. It has an average of 11 with its emergencies being 6.60. For PBKS, Arshdeep Singh succeeded in 3 Camarons here from 4 games.
The Pacers have been more successful, with 7 of the 10 best quotes in terms of the counters here being quick quasses.
PBKS won two games here while beating the first and a match while hitting 2nd.
In total, 44 games were played here in this place. The average execution rate in the stick first here is 9.03. The teams first striking here have won 21 times. Meanwhile, the 2nd -beating teams won here 22 times. 1 match was linked.
Will RCB vs PBKS: Will weather forecasts play a role?
According to the meteorological update, forecasts for the RCB VS Punjab Kings IPL final have an external chance of rain. It should be another hot and humid day. The temperature could vary between 27 and 36 degrees Celsius. If the rain arrives, there could always be a full game if you don't lose many overs. If the match is washed, there is a reserve day in place.
RCB vs pbks: Pitch advantage for what side?
Both sides have equal depth and pedigree. It is not much to separate them. Pacers will have his say in this competition. The two parties are deeply fighting and have a quality in the striking and bowlingal departments. PBKS won his two games here. And in the two games, they scored more than 200.
Bhuvnehwar rejected the PBKS Prabhsimran Singh 5 times in 7 T20 rounds. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood released Shreyas four times in six IPL rounds. These two battles can set the tone for this competition.
Pitch FAQ report for the Narendra Modi stadium
What is Pitch's report for the Narendra Modi stadium for today's match?
The land should be adapted to the striker. The average score here while striking first this season is 220 and more.
Who has the best record at the Narendra Modi stadium?
PBKS won four games out of seven (tied 1, lost 2) at the Narendra Modi stadium. RCB has played six games here. They won three games and lost three.
