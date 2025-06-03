Imran Khans, ex-wife Avantika Malik, says they are not friends, that her daughter Imara has access to both parents | Bollywood





June 03, 2025 02:21

Avantika Malik opened the way she and the ex-husband Imran Khan made sure that the Imara girl was never exposed to the bitter side of their divorce.

The ex-wife of actor Imran Khan, Avantika Malik, said that the two had remained cordial after divorce but are not really friends. The two were married in 2011, but separated in 2019. In an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel, Avantika spoke of maintaining a cordial link with Imran, and why the two wanted the Imara girl to have access to one of her parents. (Read also: Imran Khans, the ex-wife Avantika Malik, felt that she would die if her marriage was broken: there is no way to move on ')

Avantika Malik spoke openly about how she wants to make sure that her daughter has access to her two parents. What Avantika said

During the interaction, Avantika shared, I think that real separation occurs when we say that, see that we have spent our youth to do our best. I know we both gave our best! If it means that living separate would bring more happiness, and it has reached this point when it is not as compatible as before a day when it is normal to choose, I was devastated, it took me a lot of time. But we don't (let's not talk), not really. His cordial, but his friends are a very strong term. Were not there yet. Maybe one day.

On the Imara coparentive

Avantika continued to add, I think that for Imran and I, we have always known that we were going to do our best when it was her (Imara girl). We were on the same wavelength on this. She always has access to both parents. She spends an equal amount of time with both parents. So I think that in this sense, she knows that she has lost no one, everyone is still there. We were conscientious not to let him know things that took place between him and me on divorce or lawyers to be exhibited there. We were united on this front, to know that she is loved and protected and not losing anyone in her family. She knows that she is not responsible anyway, she has no guilt or shame.

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik were children of childhood. They have come out for a long time after getting married. Imran and Avantika's daughter, Imara Malik Khan, was born on June 9, 2014. Imran will now be released with Lekha Washington.

Imran is ready to return to act after a decade. He is about to play in a romantic comedy alongside Bhumi Pednekar.

