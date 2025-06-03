



Grandville de Bryan Talbot: force majeure wins the prize for the Actusf graphic novel for Uchronia

The prize honors the best in alternative history and will be awarded to the Hypermonde festival in France.

Grandville is an anthropomorphic steampunk adventure taking place in a world where France has conquered Great Britain.

The final volume provides intrigue, action and an exciting conclusion for fans of alternative history comics. The last chapter of Grandville series of graphic novels by Dr Bryan Talbot won the entry of a graphic novel 2025 for the Actusf Prize for Uchronia, a French literary prize created in 2011. Each year, it rewards the best works relating to alternative history. The price, given to Grandville: force majeure Posted in France by Delirium last year, will be awarded the weekend of September 20 at the Hypermonde festival held in Mérignac, near Bordeaux. I am a great lover of Grandville Series of graphic novels, and they were often my favorite comic strip of the year. Located in a Victoriana anthropomorphic steampunk Rupert the bear world, in which France has conquered Great Britain, where humans are Tintin-The chimpanzees without hairs, and everything else is a humanoid with an animal head and the skin / matching hair. The name comes from JJ Grandville, A real caricaturist from the Victorian era who is used to drawing human / animal images like this for a political or comic effect. And Bryan Talbot used it to create a kind of Sherlock Holmes / Sexton Blake / James Bond Adventure of action. I recommended it to the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson The last time, I saw him, and I think it will also make a treat with him. Grandville force majeure

by Bryan Talbot

A diabolical history ingenious with betrayal, tenacity and tragedy, the famous Grandville series ends with its most important and most shocking volume to date. The pioneer of the novel graphics Bryan Talbot has entered a rollerblading steampunk anthropomorphic steampunk of thrills, humor and mystery. Wanted for murder and on the run, the loss inspector Lebrock is the victim of a diabolical program designed by the Gangland Tiberius Koenig. But Lebrock is a fighter, and now against insurmountable dimensions, the British badger risks everything to thwart Koenig's intrigue and save the queen, the country and everything he likes! The other candidates were Arrowsmith Volume 2 by Kurt Busiek And Carlos PachecoPosted in France by Delcourt Dust # 1, London Falling by Chris Lites And Davide FabbriPosted by Blueman. Did you enjoy this? Please share on social networks! Stay up to date and support the site by following the cool bleeding on Google News today!

