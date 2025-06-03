Connect with us

Erdogan advances with a new constitution of the project which addresses the political future of Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that he had ordered a group of ten legal experts to write a new constitution for the Ottoman country. Whoever represents civilians and contemporary ambitions. He argued that links with the military coup of Kenan Evren in 1980 must be broken once and for all, and that the democratic and civil values ​​of the country must be represented. However, this sparked an intense debate, with criticism and the opposition arising that it can be a strategy to perpetuate itself in power and present itself to another re -election, which is impossible under the current rules after the end of his mandate in 2028, despite the proclamation of Erdogan according to which he will not present himself for a third term.

This comes in the middle of the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye and the criticisms highlighting the authoritarian trends that increased during the years of Erdogan to power. He also occurs two months after the arrest and imprisonment of corruption accusations of the popular political rival of Erdogan, the mayor of Istanbul and the possible presidential hope Ekrem Imamoglu, and generalized demonstrations which followed from the liberation of Imamoglu. The arrest sparked a debate on possible political motivations behind the continuous elimination of adversaries, the criticism of the authorities' impartiality and the generalized alarm on a possible democratic setback in Türkiye.

The mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, of the main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP) - Reuters / Drac Senkaya
The mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu of the Principal Party of the Republican Opposition People (CHP) – Reuters

Erdogan remained firmly in power for two decades, from his time as Prime Minister to his ascent to the presidency. In power, he widened his presidential powers and his centralized executive power, hence the doubts about his demands and his distrust of his long -term intentions.

Erdogan answered questions about the new Constitution, which is far from being an initiative for his party and his allies, but rather for the country as a whole. He also claims that the Turkish Constitution adopted in 1982 is obsolete and that a revival would serve as a tool to consolidate the representation of the modernity of the Eurasian country, as well as its legal framework. Thus, another reason behind this capital project is that Erdogan affirms that the modifications made are insufficient to destroy the military influence that the formulation of the Constitution has, although the first four articles are not modified because they constitute the identity of the Turkish Republic and people.

This effort is also considered an attempt to request the support of political parties, given to what extent they are eroded after the last elections and that they are also necessary to promulgate a new Magna Carta. In particular, obtaining the support of a pro-kurdish party, such as the Democratic Party of Peoples (HDP) or its successor, would soften its position on the internal conflict with the Kurdistan workers (PKK), a militant group fighting for autonomy and rights for the Kurdish people, which recently announced its dissolution and its disarmaments after four decades of activity. This is a characteristic which, according to the supporters of the reform, makes the political climate ideal to embark on this path, coupled with the apparent stability of the Syrian issue which has an impact on the region.

Protest against the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, in Istanbul, Turqua, March 20, 2025 – Reuters / Senkaya

This measure is considered an opportunity to move on to a more stable political system and to minimize ideological conflicts, although it requires coordination in the political debate far from partisan disputes. Indeed, the opposition said that it will only participate if a transparent and participative environment is created. In addition, problems they want to see devoted in the new Constitution have been added, such as women's rights and ethnic plurality, including Kurdish identity.

Without a doubt, breaking with the military inheritance, if it is a sincere attempt, could be a historic moment. Likewise, this national project could signify the most important political restructuring in the history of the country for decades or act as a means of deepening the political and civil polarization of the Turkish state. In the end, the system defended by Erdogan could be reinforced, or the future of Turkish democracy could still be compromised. Skepticism about these events remains.

