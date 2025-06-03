Donald Trump says that Iran must end any enrichment in uranium within the framework of the nuclear agreement





President Donald Trump said he would insist that Iran will completely dismantle his uranium enrichment program as part of a nuclear agreement with the United States, seeming to contradict a proposal presented by his own special envoy.

The contradictory messaging on a possible nuclear agreement follows the media reports according to which a proposal presented on Saturday by the special envoy of the presidents, Steve Witkoff, Iran would be authorized to keep low levels of enrichment for civil purposes if it temporarily accepted its underground uranium processing sites.

Under our potential agreement, we will not allow any enrichment of uranium! Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday evening.

His statement is the latest example of the incoherent messaging that afflicted Washingtons' latest discussions with Tehran, now in their eighth week.

The United States and Iran are trying to negotiate an agreement in which Iran would reduce its nuclear program in exchange for the relief of sanctions.

But he sometimes did not know if the United States would allow Tehran to continue to enrich uranium for civilian purposes. In recent weeks, Trump has insisted that Iran would not be able to keep this capacity and must fully dismantle its nuclear program.

President Trump clearly said Iran can never get a nuclear bomb, said the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, said in a statement, published in front of Trumps Truth Social Post.

Special envoy Witkoff has sent a detailed and acceptable proposal to the Iranian regime, and it is in their best interest to accept it, she continued. Out of respect for the current agreement, the administration will not comment on the details of the media proposal.

A Witkoff spokesperson could not be joined to comment.

Trump has repeatedly led talks and the last chance for Iran to avoid military action to destroy its uranium enrichment facilities. But Tehran insisted that he will not agree to completely delete enrichment, which, according to him, is for civil purposes.

Earlier, Axios said that Witkoff's last proposal would allow Iran to maintain a limited low -level uranium enrichment capacity.

Axios said the proposal stipulated that Irans' underground enrichment facilities should become non -operational for a period of time and that enrichment activity in its above -ground facilities would be temporarily limited to the nuclear reactor fuel, according to the guidelines established by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Observers have said that many points in Witkoff's proposal are similar to those set out in the 2015 nuclear agreement negotiated between Iran and the P5 + 1 in the United States, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom that Trump retired from 2018.

