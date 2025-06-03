Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Pitch Report and Ahmedabad Weather Forecast Today Match





IPL Final 2025, RCB vs PBKS Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report, Ahmedabad Weather Forecast TODAY Match: After more than 2 months of action out of breath, we are finally ready for the grand final where the kings of Punjab face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a match which is guaranteed to crown a new Indian Champion of Premier League. The teams are hardly foreign to each other who have already faced 3 times this season with RCB winning 2, including the qualifier 1 and PBKS by winning one.

RCB, led by Rajat Patidar and PBKS led by Shreyas Iyer, are poles apart in experience as captains in the final. Iyer guided three teams to the IPL final before, winning once with the Kolkata Knight Riders last year. Meanwhile, Patidar was appointed captain at the start of this season. But both have their strengths as leaders, which led them to this blockbuster shock. The story continues below this announcement RCB vs Pbks Match live live online: Look here RCB vs pbks pitch report The height should be a mixed soil that helps the striker. The last time this terrain was used is when the Punjab took the Titans of Gujarat in March and it was a racing party. Quiters will not have much joy in this surface, but with the huge limits of the Narendra Modi stadium, the strikers will also have to be careful about how they hit the ball. RCB vs pbks live cricket score, clean scorecard: look here RCB vs PBKS Meteorological report In the last match played here on Sunday which was the eliminator between PBKS and MI, the rain delayed the match at 2 am, which led the teams to watch the procedures at 9:30 p.m. instead of 7:30 p.m. The match did not finally lose the Overs and ended around 1:30 am Sunday. There is also a slight chances of rain on the day of the final with Accuweather predicting a shower period during the afternoon. However, it does not take place at the time of the match with the evening which should be partially cloudy. The story continues below this announcement Teams: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar (C), Liam Livingstone, Jiteh Sharma (W), Romario Shepher, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvnehwar Kumar Muzarabani, Nuwan Thushra, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikhara, Abhinand Singh Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (W), Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyleh Omarzai, Kyle Jamaieson, Kyle Jameson, Vijaykumar Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlet, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Harnoor Singh, Harnoor Singh, Musher Singer Michanoor Singh, Micthal Avinash

