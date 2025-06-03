Donald Trump's prices will harm global growth, warns the OECD





Global economic growth should be slower this year largely because of the American prices of Donald Trump, according to a leading international policy group.

Global growth should now slow down to a “modest” of 2.9%, against a previous forecast of 3.1%, said the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

He blamed a “significant” increase in commercial barriers for demotion and warned that “weakened economic perspectives will be felt in the world, without any exception”.

Since the return of the American president to the White House, a long list of countries has been targeted by prices, but the unpredictable approach of Trump to implement the measures has created a general uncertainty.

“We mainly plan a demotion for almost everyone,” said Alvaro Pereira, the OECD chief economist at the BBC.

“We will have much less growth and job creation that we had planned in the past.”

The group has also reduced the prospects of the US economy this year from 2.2% to 1.6% and the predicted growth would slow again in 2026.

He warned that the United States was in danger of an increase in inflation, which Trump has promised several times would fall during his presidential campaign.

Before the publication of the OECD report Tuesday, Trump wrote on social networks: “Due to prices, our economy is booming!”

However, the most recent official data has shown that the US economy has shrunk at an annual rate of 0.2% in the first three months of this year, the first contraction since 2022.

Meanwhile, the OECD reduced its expectations for the UK growth this year to 1.3% against 1.4% that it predicted in March.

He also planned that the British economy would extend from 1% in 2026, against 1.2% in the pencil a few months ago.

Like other countries, the OECD said that the UK growth would be “attenuated by increased trade tensions” as well as “high uncertainty”.

But the group said that Great Britain was faced with its own challenges, in particular the interests of substantial public debt against a “very thin” financial stamp.

In March, Chancellor Rachel Reeves was forced to announce 14 billion measures, including 4.8 billion social protection cuts, to restore the head space against her self-imposed tax rules.

Next week, Reeves will exhibit her expenditure exam where she faces difficult choices to allocate ministerial budgets.

The government has already committed billions of pounds to defense, while the NHS should also be an objective in the middle of the work commitment to reduce the waiting lists.

The OECD said that for the United Kingdom: “The strengthening of public finances remains a priority, by providing the ambitious tax plans of the government, including through the examination of future expenses”.

He pointed out that more recent than expected figures for the economic growth of the United Kingdom have increased to 0.7% in the first three months of the year.

But he warned that “the momentum is weakening, the feeling of a business deteriorating quickly”, adding that “consumer confidence remains depressed and has decreased since the second half of 2024”.

