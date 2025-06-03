PM Modi indicates rapid growth in the aviation sector, says that Indian carriers have placed orders for more than 2,000 new planes





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that Indian carriers had placed orders for more than 2,000 new planes, welcoming the rapid growth that the Indian aviation sector has witnessed over the past decade.

Addressing the 81st annual general meeting (AGM) of the International Air Association (AGA) and the plenary session of the World Air Transport (WATS), the Prime Minister said that the aviation sector in India was at a inflection point.

Indian airlines have also placed orders for more than 2,000 planes, just marking the start of a transformer trip. The aviation sector of India is now at an inflection point, ready to go up to new heights, he said.

This trip will transcend not only geographic boundaries, but will also stimulate progress towards sustainability, will promote green mobility and will ensure fair access for everyone, he added.

Unprecedented change Prime Minister Modi also underlined the success of the Indian aviation sector, which has undergone an unprecedented change.

The last aga of IATA in India took place 42 years ago in 1983. The PM has noticed that many things have changed in the past four decades.

In recent years, India has experienced an unprecedented transformation in the field of civil aviation. Today, India is the third interior aeronautical market in the world, he said.

Many things have changed in India during these four decades. Today India is more confident than ever. In the world aviation ecosystem, we are not only a huge market but also a symbol of political leadership, innovation and inclusive development, added Modi.

Udan success Prime Minister Narendra Modi also underlined the success of the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik) program launched by his government in 2016 in order to make the aviation industry more accessible to the public.

The success of the Udan program is a golden chapter of Indian civil aviation. As part of this program, more than 15 million travelers took advantage of affordable plane trips, he said.

Indias Airlines continues to achieve two-digit growth, with 240 million flying passengers each year, exceeding the total population of most countries of the world, he noted.

Modi said that the projection is that in 2030, this number should reach 500 million passengers.

Modi noted that India had only 74 operational airports in 2014, which more than doubled at 162.

He invited global companies to invest in the country's rapidly growing aviation sector, citing a rationalized regulatory framework, ease of compliance and a simplified tax structure.

India has become the third largest internal aeronautical market in the world, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/industry/infrastructure/beginning-of-a-transformative-journey-pm-narendra-modi-says-indian-airlines-have-placed-orders-for-2-000-aircraft-11748876623846.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos