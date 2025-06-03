Connect with us

Politics

The big Trump enigma on China

The big Trump enigma on China

 


Smart Money says Donald wins upside down is that you know where he is. This can be true about his love for fat and disgust for immigrants and commercial deficits. However, with regard to Trump and China, economists should abandon their warning that everything is equal.

Nothing to do with China policy is predictable, and even less equal. Does he care about Taiwan? Let a coin leave. Does he want the United States to decline from China? Turn the wheel of roulette. It is unlikely that the president of Chinas, the president of Chinas, Xi Jinping, to increase our confusion. China is the ultimate Trump enigma.

You can barely blame the Chinese to be wary of talking to him. At the end of April, Trump told Time that Xi called him and I don't think it was a sign of weakness on his behalf. No calls had taken place.

Any reading of Trump of Xis Psychology should therefore be put to an Ai-Ai style hallucination. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinas accused Trump of having deceived the public, which, according to today's standards, was polite. But we must not confuse the avoidance of the avoidance of Wolf Warrior invective for a submission to Trump in the prices war. China is not the United Kingdom. The Chinese are as confused about Trumps Endgame as everyone.

If XI finally accepts a call with Trump, the first since he was inaugurated, the readings of Duel Washington-Beijing would read interesting. It is almost impossible to imagine that Xi agrees to sit for one of the specialties of the oval of Trumps reality TV. This crashoot had big impacts on the Ukraines Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the South Afrass Cyril Ramaphosa, and proved useful in Canada Mark Carney and undoubtedly to Britains Keir Starmer. Xi will never accept to manage this glove. He shouldn't either.

The Chinese-American component of the Trums suddenly the commercial war is out of sight is in a category of their own. The others are based on exaggerated or imaginary complaints. The EU is no more than possible to concede that its value added tax is a commercial barrier that Canada will admit the export of fentanyl to the United States. Both are fictions. On the other hand, the technological ambitions with a double use of Chinese pose a large geopolitical enigma in America. How Trump addresses these, whether Joe Bidens Small Court, high-end restrictions on semiconductor trade with China is important for everyone.

However, we have few signs how much they concern Trump. The lever effect goes in both directions. The United States could continue to restrict Chinese access to AI technology and chips. But Trump has already softened part of this. The CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, is an influential Trump defender of a new relaxation. On the other hand, China has maintenance on the supply of rare earths from the world which is essential for a wide range of American productions. Trump says China has denied the agreement of the last months to resume its exports of rare land to the United States. In this break, Trump reduced its 145% rate on China to 30%.

Will he priced again if China will not raise his embargo? There is no way to know. Once upon a time, Trump thought that Tiktok belonging to China was a threat to US national security. Now he keeps the application on social networks alive with a possible vision of a forced sale to a Trump trading partner against the wishes of the Congress and the Supreme Court. As it goes Tiktok, the same is true to prevail over Chinese politics.

The same confusion reigns over Taiwan. Many voices in the Trump administration urge Taiwan's hard defense. Pete Hegseth, US Secretary for Defense, said last week: the threat that China poses [to Taiwan] is real. And it could be imminent. But little in the United States or all over the world take Hegseth seriously. Trump hired him to play Pentagon Chief on television. China is widely supposed to prepare to launch an invasion of Taiwan by 2027. Hegseth could have told the truth. But you cannot assume that it is credible. Trump thus created a real national security risk by having a Cry Wolf defense secretary.

Chinese uncertainty is also a tax on the world economy. Frances Emmanuel Macron spoke for many people last week when he said: we do not want to be educated daily what is authorized, which is not authorized and how our life will change because of the decision of a single person.

It was a way of saying it. Here is another Jpmorgans Jamie Dimon: China is a potential opponent … But what really worries me is us. Dimon was delicate not to appoint the American president. On the enigma posed by Trump erraticism, China and the rest of the world are one.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.ft.com/content/d64c3009-0f5b-4ecb-93e4-cbaf74580efc

