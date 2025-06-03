The rain set to have a high challenge match at the Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad Firstpost





There is a good chance that the IPL 2025 final between RCB and PBKS will be impacted by the rain. Discover the weather forecast for Ahmedabad on June 3, Tuesday, and what happens if the IPL 2025 final is washed. Learn more

While we are preparing for the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Stade Narendra Modi on Tuesday, everyone's question is whether the match will be affected by the rain or not. What if the rain causes a washing in the 2025 IPL final, which among the royal royals Bengaluru (RCB) and the kings of Punjab (PBKS) will be declared victorious? Let's start with the weather prediction for Ahmedabad on the day of the 2025 final, which is Tuesday (June 3). The story continues below this announcement IPL 2025 final: Ahmedabad weather forecast Yes, there is a prediction for rain. In fact, the probability of precipitation is 61% for June 3, Tuesday, in Ahmedabad. Read also | Final IPL: the longest waiting title for Maiden Title and other records that could be broken in Ahmedabad Showdown But it is important to check the timetable updates, because it will give us a more precise image. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the chances of rain remain between 15 and 20%, according to AccuWeatherJune 3 in Ahmedabad. However, rain forecasts become more serious as we get closer to launching – 7:00 p.m. At 4 p.m., there is 49% of rain in Ahmedabad and reached 57% and 51% at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively. However, it comes down to 5% at 7 p.m. and is reduced to 2% by 2% until midnight. Read also | IPL Final: 'Shreyas has the chance to finally …' ', the experts threw predictions on the force test in Ahmedabad This indicates that Hmedabad should suffer rain just before the match and it is possible that there can be a delay due to the showers around the draw or the start of the match at 7:30 p.m. IST. A damp external field can also lead to a certain delay. However, we should get a full match despite a certain delay if the weather forecasts take place. Does the IPL 2025 final have a reserve day? Yes, the IPL 2025 final has a reserve day. If the RCB VS PBKS match is not finished on June 3 due to the rain despite the use of the two additional hours of play, the match will be played on the day of the reserve, June 4 (Wednesday). What happens if the IPL 2025 final is washed on the day of the reserve? As previously informed, a small delay should not be a problem on the day of the IPL 2025 final because there will be 120 minutes of additional time to finish the match. But in the event that the match is moved to the reserve day due to the rain and the game is not possible on June 4 also, then the team which ended higher in the league stadium will be declared champion IPL 2025. According to this, PBKS will win the 2025 IPL 2025 trophy if the final is washed on the day of the reserve, because they finished before RCB in the points table. The two teams finished with 19 points, but PBKS had a better net execution rate than RCB.

