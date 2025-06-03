Connect with us

Politics

Stock markets diverge while merchants were possible Trump-XI to speak | Northwest & National News

Stock markets diverge while merchants were possible Trump-XI to speak | Northwest & National News

 


The main stock markets diverged and the dollar climbed on Tuesday as the investors had an eye on the China-Strong trade war, with swirling speculation that countries will soon hold talks.

After a period of relative calm on the prices, US President Donald Trump accused Beijingat on the weekend of violation of the agreement last month to reduce enormous tattal samples and threatened to double tolls on steel and aluminum.

“Trade tensions threatened a high sale on Monday, before the news that President Trump and President Xi (Jinping) speak on the phone helped to mitigate the fears,” noted Kathleen Brooks, XTB research director.

“However, there is a risk tone … After the news that the Dutch governing coalition collapsed, as well as signs of weakness in the two largest economies in the world.”

The Hong Kong and Shanghai stock markets closed above Tuesday, while the main European indices were mainly strict in noon transactions.

The Dutch chief of the far right, Geert Wilders, withdrew his government from the government consecutive on immigration on Tuesday, dropping a trembling coalition and probably inaugurating the early elections.

The withdrawal opens up a period of political uncertainty in the Netherlands – the fifth economy of the European Union and the large exporter – as the far -right parties carry out the gains through the continent.

The Netherlands are part of the euro zone and official data on Tuesday showed that the inflation of the region was held in May at its lowest level in eight months, below the two% target of the European Central Bank.

The ECB had already been widely supposed to reduce interest rates in the euro zone this week, pressure on the euro.

The main share index of Euronext Amsterdam fell 0.3%.

Elsewhere, oil prices increased more after Monday's overvoltage. This came after OPEC + increased less than expected and a Ukrainian strike on Russian bombers parked in the depths of the country stored geopolitical concerns.

– Growth demotion –

The emphasis was firmly on the United States and China.

On Wednesday, officials on both sides are fixed for talks on the sidelines of an organization for economic cooperation and development in Paris.

The OECD Reduced its growth prospects from 2025 on Tuesday for the global economy to 2.9%, against 3.1% expected before.

He also said that the American economy would increase by 1.6%, down compared to a previous estimate of 2.2%.

The organization noted that the “substantial increases” of commercial obstacles, stricter financial conditions, the confidence of companies and lower consumers, as well as an uncertainty of increased policy will all have “marked negative effects” if they persist.

“For everyone, including the United States, the best option is that countries sit down and get an agreement,” the OECD Alvaro Pereira’s Chief Economist told AFP.

Tuesday data said that Chinese factory activity has shrunk at its fastest rate since September 2022.

Wall Street saw tech gains on Monday following the forecasting income for Chip Titan Nvidia.

The US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick expressed Optimismon on a commercial agreement on Monday with India “in the not too far future”.

Trump's “Big and Beautiful Bill's” Big and Beautiful “signature was also developed. It is titled by tax discounts which should increase up to 3.0 billions of dollars to the country's debt to a time of increased concerns on the country's finances.

American senators have started what is certain to be a fierce debate on the political package, which partly covers an extension of Trump's tax relief in 2017 thanks to projected budget cuts to eliminate the health care of millions of low -income Americans.

– Key figures at around 1030 GMT –

London – FTSE 100: Apartment at 8,775.31 points

Paris – CAC 40: down 0.2% to 7,720.07

Frankfurt – Dax: up 0.2% to 23,975.16

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: down 0.1% to 37,446.81 (fence)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng index: up 1.5% to 23,512.49 (fence)

Shanghai – Composite: up 0.4% to 3,361.98 (fence)

New York – Dow: up 0.1% to 42,305.48 points (closed)

Euro / dollar: down $ 1,1405 from $ 1,1443 Monday

Book / dollar: down $ 1,3513 against $ 1.3548

Dollar / yen: up 142.98 yen from 142.71 yen

Euro / Book: down to 84.41 pence of 84.46 pence

Gross northern sea Brent: up 0.1% to $ 64.72 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: up 0.1% to $ 62.59 Prorrel

et-bcp / gil

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.nbcrightnow.com/national/most-markets-rise-as-traders-eye-possible-trump-xi-talks/article_17ede1a8-cc6e-5d1c-b824-4673297031ad.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: