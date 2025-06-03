The future of Trump's “Big Beautiful” spending billExBulletin





The legislation aimed at adopting the agenda of the tax and expenses of President Trump goes to the Senate controlled by the GOP this week. Stefani Reynolds / Getty Images Hide Legend

The American Senate led by Les Républicains today returns to recess to debate the “Grand, Beautiful” “big” budgetary amount of President Trump.

The plan is essential to fulfill the essentials of the agenda of Trump's domestic policy, which includes new work requirements for the beneficiaries of Medicaid, the increase in expenditure for the application of immigration, the revision of the student loans system and the end of tax alternatives for clean energy.

Ron Bonjean, republican strategist of the Bipartisan Public Relations Agency Rokk Solutions and former spokesperson for the leader of the majority of the Senate, Trent Lott, knows the process of reconciliation in the Senate. Bonjean told Morning Edition that even if he expects declines of a handful of republican senators, he finally expects the bill to adopt.

He also spoke with Steve Inskeep of NPR about how Trump's presidency changes the legislative process.

This interview has been modified for duration and clarity.

Steve Inskeep: I think that 20 years ago, 10 years ago, perhaps even five years, conventional wisdom at this stage would be that the Senate Republicans were a little wider than the Republicans of the Chamber, by which I mean that the Chamber would take an ideological or partisan vote or would opt for their ideal vote, and then the senerators allocate the edges or simply reject their ideas. Is it always the dynamics?

Ron Bonjean: It is always the dynamic generally. But under President Trump, we are in different circumstances. I think there is much more pressure on these republicans to act not only because of the fact that it is the signature legislation of the president, but that the debt ceiling must be raised by August, otherwise we are lacking. And this is something that has never happened before. So I think it's a problem.

However, I would say that Trump's pressure is overwhelming. And we have never seen a bill travel so quickly. It is one of the biggest invoices in American history that we have never had to deal with. I have never seen to move so quickly through the room, and I think that it will evolve faster in the Senate despite the concerns of the Senate.

Inskeep: Oh, it's really interesting, because we hear about enough senators opposing this bill, in theory, to reject it. Josh Hawley, a republican, opposed the cuts offered in Medicaid. He said that if the Republicans were going to be a working class party, they must support the working class. Rand Paul, another republican, says cannot face the increase in the debt ceiling and the addition of the debt, will it be really so difficult to

Bonjean: I would say, on deficit reductions and expense reductions, it is something to which the Freedom House caucus opposed because it is a cerebral argument and which affects the long -term Americans. This does not affect their immediate short -term problems. And that is why I think that the argument on Medicaid will really be more the collage point where you have senators Susan Collins and Josh Hawley and Thom Tillis all expressing concerns. Yes, I see the bill slow down, but I finally see it passing once they can understand that.

Inskeep: can I ask questions about what I was about to say details. But of course, it could be tens or hundreds of billions of dollars. They want to get rid of tax reductions for clean energy, for example. And I think of the way these tax reductions had been distributed in a way that benefits, in some cases, red states. You have batteries made in red states, you have the Elon Musk automotive company. There are different ways in which people who were on the right benefited from it. Are provisions like this likely to enter the law?

Bonjean: Yes, no, it's a great question. And also on the Medicaid cuts, there are many constituents in the red states which could also be affected by them. It's really difficult to say because, if you are going to put, you know, 550 billion dollars, or part of that of clean energy tax credits, you go that the republicans of the house have a real problem with that.

Right now, we have four Senate Republicans who are really publicly posing a total repeal of credits: Lisa Murkowski, Thom Tillis, John Curtis and Jerry Moran. So it's going to be interesting to see how everything is shaking.

Inskeep: Yes, and four, we have to note, that's enough since you have 53 Republicans, four are enough to sink something. Can I ask what you think you have reached higher taxes on the rich, since the president is supposed to drive this, it is said that it would be his agenda. And he said he loved the idea of ​​taking down taxes on the rich. And the House bill did not include this.

Bonjean: Yes, I haven't seen this as a possibility. I don't see [Republicans] Increase rates on the rich. It was something that Trump proposed and he also offered a new support, and those who earn $ 2.5 million or more, I think that is what he considers really rich would then be struck by a tax reduction, but that did not really steal in the house and I think that it falls against the current on what the Republicans wanted to see.

Inskeep: Another thing, Republican Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa was in trouble or at least was criticized at a meeting of the town hall when he was told that the Medicaid cuts would make people die. And she said, well, people will die. She then apologized in a way that was not really excuses, saying, of course, people die. She did it in a publication on the social networks of a cemetery. Is it useful for Republicans?

Bonjean: I mean, it's actually true. We are all going to die.

Inskeep: Chich Fact: True! Continue.

Bonjean: right. I don't know if it was the most clever given answer, you know, in a situation like this. But, you know, guy, it is difficult to explain an answer like that.

