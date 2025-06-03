Connect with us

Politics

Usha Vance remembers having met Modi, says that the children put him in the grandfather category | World News

Usha Vance remembers having met Modi, says that the children put him in the grandfather category | World News

 


June 03, 2025 12:43

US vice-president JD VANCE, accompanied by the USHA VANCE wife and their children, Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel, visited India in April this year.

The United States, the second Lady Usha Vance, spoke of his experience of the visit to India and the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She shared this at the American Strategic Partnership Forum in Washington DC. Vance recalled that the meeting with Prime Minister Modi was a very special moment and said that his children put him in the grandfather's category.

The second Lady Usha Vance said that her children had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hugged him, PM also gave her five -year -old son. (AFP file)
The second Lady Usha Vance said that her children had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hugged him, PM also gave her five -year -old son. (AFP file)

Declaring that the children loved Prime Minister Modi, she said that her children were deprived of sleep, and when “they saw an Indian with a white beard and white hair, they immediately put it in the grandfather category.

Vance also qualified his visit to India as a life trip and added that it was the first visit of his children in India. She said that her children had met Prime Minister Modi in Paris and kissed her. PM also cemented his status by offering his five -year -old birthday son. Speaking of the Prime Minister, she said he was very kind and generous to the children and that the talks between him and the vice-president JD Vance were very productive.

Vance also noted that although his children grew up knowing as much about India food, relations with grandparents and friends, they never had the chance to see it. So it was just the spirit that blows from their point of view, she added.

In addition, when they were at the Prime Minister's residence, his son Ewan was taken by the entire Mango cart that was available for him, and he announced to the Prime Minister that he may have thought of living there and started to make his plans. Vance shared that his eldest son, Ewan, was particularly captivated by the sculptures of the temple, while his child in the middle, Vivek, was delighted to see elephants, camels and peacocks. Her daughter's favorite moment was a walk in an automatic rush.

During the visit, the children had several fun moments with PM, the exploration of lawns to see the bird feeders at the PMS residence. PM Modi also presented the three children of peacock feathers to the three children.

(With Ani entries)

Make the latest titles of the American news and world updates from Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Bangladesh and Russia, made all the last titles in one place in Hindustan.

Make the latest titles of the American news and world updates from Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Bangladesh and Russia, made all the last titles in one place in Hindustan.

News / / World News / / Usha vance remembers having met Modi, says that the children put him in the grandfather category

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/usha-vance-recalls-meeting-with-modi-says-children-put-him-in-grandfather-category-101748918512961.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: