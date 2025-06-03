Usha Vance remembers having met Modi, says that the children put him in the grandfather category | World News

The United States, the second Lady Usha Vance, spoke of his experience of the visit to India and the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She shared this at the American Strategic Partnership Forum in Washington DC. Vance recalled that the meeting with Prime Minister Modi was a very special moment and said that his children put him in the grandfather's category. The second Lady Usha Vance said that her children had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hugged him, PM also gave her five -year -old son. (AFP file)

Declaring that the children loved Prime Minister Modi, she said that her children were deprived of sleep, and when “they saw an Indian with a white beard and white hair, they immediately put it in the grandfather category.

Vance also qualified his visit to India as a life trip and added that it was the first visit of his children in India. She said that her children had met Prime Minister Modi in Paris and kissed her. PM also cemented his status by offering his five -year -old birthday son. Speaking of the Prime Minister, she said he was very kind and generous to the children and that the talks between him and the vice-president JD Vance were very productive.

Vance also noted that although his children grew up knowing as much about India food, relations with grandparents and friends, they never had the chance to see it. So it was just the spirit that blows from their point of view, she added.

In addition, when they were at the Prime Minister's residence, his son Ewan was taken by the entire Mango cart that was available for him, and he announced to the Prime Minister that he may have thought of living there and started to make his plans. Vance shared that his eldest son, Ewan, was particularly captivated by the sculptures of the temple, while his child in the middle, Vivek, was delighted to see elephants, camels and peacocks. Her daughter's favorite moment was a walk in an automatic rush.

During the visit, the children had several fun moments with PM, the exploration of lawns to see the bird feeders at the PMS residence. PM Modi also presented the three children of peacock feathers to the three children.

(With Ani entries)