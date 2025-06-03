What's behind his doubt?

Suara.com – Indonesian solidarity party (Psi) Extend the registration period to candidates for the President General until June 23, 2025. This stage is carried out in the middle of the 7th presidential speech of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo or Jokowi Go forward by taking control of the party.

More The day before the end of the registration period for the president of the PSI, Raja Juli Antoni met Jokowi at his personal residence on Jalan Kutai Utara 1, Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo City, Monday, May 26, 2025.

The secretary general of the PSI said he asked questions directly about Jokowi's intention to register.

“You say” yes I continue to calculate “. So there is no answer from him, it's always a calculation,” said Antoni.

On May 14, 2025, Jokowi openly admitted that he calculated the possibility of registering as PSI President.

At that time, he said that he did not want to rush to make a decision, since the registration period was still quite long until May 31, 2025.

“Do not leave if later, for example, I joined, I lost,” said Jokowi.

Until the end of the registration period for the candidates of the PSI president, Jokowi was never registered.

PSI then decided to extend the candidate's registration period for the President General until June 23, 2025.

Chief Steering committee The PSI Andy Budiman Congress said that until May 31, 2025, no candidate had officially registered as candidates for the President General.

Thus, PSI has decided to extend the registration period until June 24, 2025 for two reasons.

“First of all, this gives the candidates an additional space and time to obtain the support of the regions, the DPW and the DPD”, Andy to Suara.comMonday June 2, 2025.

At present, PSI is known to carry the concept of an individual party inspired by the idea of ​​the Jokowi Super TBK party. As a party that carries the concept, the electoral process of the PSI President of the PSI will be held through elections with the electronic voting system or electronic vote.

Unlike the election of the President General for Political Parties in Indonesia, PSI implemented the system that its members had the right to vote.

The registration period of the president of the president PSI potential was initially opened from May 13 to May 2025.

Applicants who wish to register must have an identity card (KTA) and to receive a minimum letter of recommendation from the 5 Regional Regional Leadership Council (DPW) and 20 PSI REGIONAL LEADERSHIP Council (DPD).

The PSI politician, Raja Juli Antoni, after meeting the 7th president of Ri Jokowi in Solo, Central Java, some time ago. (Suara.com/ari Welianto)

“The reasons for the two inscriptions are extended, we want to give space to the figures outside PSI who want to advance in the appointment to find the support of regional management,” said Andy.

Andy made sure that the election of the president of the PSI remained scheduled from July 12 to 19, 2025. The results will be announced on July 19, 2025 at the PSI Congress in Solo, in the center of Java.

“In accordance with the rules of the elections, external figures are possible to register after being officially a member of PSI,” he said.

No strategic choice

Political analyst of the Institute for Advanced Research (IFAR) of Atmajaya Catholic University, Yoes Kenawas Rate, it is natural that Jokowi thinks well before deciding to join PSI.

Because, if the bad stage, the decision of the father of the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka could be interpreted as a threat to the sustainability of the management of President Prabowo suffered during the presidential election of 2029.

“Of course, it will be a serious count for all parties,” said Yoes Suara.comMonday June 2, 2025.

Yoes considered that in political calculations, the stages of Jokowi to join PSI was not a strategic choice for the moment. The reason, because PSI is not a part that has a seat in Parliament.

“It is therefore a little less strategic if Jokowi now locks its political steps,” he explained.

In addition, Yoes said Jokowi did not seem to want to rush either because PSI's entrance was actually always open.

In addition, the president of PSI is currently also held by his own child, Kaesang Pangarep.

“PSI can be said whenever Jokowi wants to enter, they will be happy to accept. So for Jokowi, there is no emergency at that time to become the general president of PSI,” said Yoes.

While the main researchers of the Center for Political Research on the National Research and Innovation Agency (Brin) Lili Romli said that Jokowi needed a careful calculation in order to maintain its credibility.

If, he joined PSI as the success of bringing him to bring him the party bearing the Mawar logo in Parliament during the 2029 elections would be at stake.

“If he does not manage to raise the party, of course, credibility will drop,” said Lili Suara.com.

Party or play behind the scenes?

Political analyst at the CITRA Institute, Yusak Farhan, said that playing behind the scenes without choosing to join a political party could indeed be the choice of Jokowi.

However, according to him, he risks reducing Jokowi's control power against loyalists and power distribution channels.

Symbol of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), currently the party will hold a succession of Leadership of Kaesang Pangarep. (psi.id)

Thus, Yusak predicted that, sooner or later in the end, Jokowi would continue to choose to enter a party.

Especially according to him, political parties are necessary by Jokowi not only a political vehicle, but a means of negotiating the power which can be used to maintain the relevance of its long -term policy and family.

“If you only play behind the scenes, Jokowi is threatened Powerful“Yusak explained to Suara.com.

While on the other hand, Yusak maintains that PSI is ideologically more suitable for Jokowi than PPP or Golkar which had also been linked to the name of the seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia.

“Jokowi's political housing is indeed more appropriate in nationalist parties, such as the PSI than Islamic parties such as the dynamics of the PPP. In the internal PSI, are certainly not as fast as Golkar. It is also the consideration of Jokowi,” he said.

However, Yusak said if Jokowi really chose to join the 2029 PSI presidential election, according to him, it would also be more interesting.

“It is not impossible that he broke out by Kongsi with Prabowo and pushed Gibran as the next presidential candidate. Especially now presidential threshold It has been deleted, PSI can be a new axis, “he said.