



Almost three months after the graduate of the graduate of the University of Columbia, Mahmoud Khalil, international students in the United States are still faced with unprecedented challenges and threats from the federal government. For many, this semester has been a roller coaster of existential fear, fleeting hope and, above all, uncertainty about their future.

In March, immigration and customs officers began to target demonstrators who expressed pro-Palestinian opinions, arresting them in the street or in their homes and holding them in distant migrant installations for months at the same time. In April, they extended their dragnet and started to end thousands of legal residences of students in establishments across the country, from Columbia to community colleges. The students were intended for everything, waves allegations of threats of foreign policy for minor traffic offenses.

At the end of April, the administration was faced with dozens of proceedings contesting these revocations, of which dozens led to temporary injunctions. The Trump administration, taken in a legal constraint, reversed the course and restored thousands of students Sevis Status.

But it was not the end of the war of white houses against international students. At the beginning of May, the Ministry of Internal Security gave ICE more latitude to revoke the statutes of students with little justification. And more recently, the Trump administration has concentrated its campaign on some specific international students: recent graduates on optional practical training, students from Harvard University and China students, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, are more likely to be national security threats.

Now, with the critical season of the application of summer visas as we approach, the State Department has interrupted all the new visa interviews because it implements a rigorous social media verification process. In a letter to Rubio, dozens of leaders in the higher emergency wrote that the break compromises the capacity of international students accepted to register for courses in time and sends a message that our nation no longer welcomes talented students and researchers from other countries. Current international students weigh the risks of returning home for summer holidays, while potentials envisage the advantages of the possibility of applying for college in the United States.

Here are five updates last month on the evolutionary administrations of policies and practices concerning international students and where they then go.

China in the reticle

Last week, Rubio announced that the State Department would begin to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese international students. Rubio said the agency will aim for people suspected of having to join the Communist Party or those who work in critical fields adjacent to national security problems, but that vague language has higher emergency leaders worried about the width of the Dragnet.

Nearly 280,000 Chinese students are studying in the United States, a quarter of the total international student population. If the largest group of foreign students in the country is considerably reduced, this could mean a disaster for a large band of higher education establishments, small private colleges at large public research universities.

President Trump called on the new State Department policy essentially an inflated examination process and said Chinese students were going well. But even if the number of revocations of Chinese student visas is ultimately low, the impact on future registrations is certainly deleterious.

In addition to the in -depth examination of the visa applications of Chinese students, the rhetoric of officials and the current political climate could dissuade certain Chinese families from considering American universities. This could decimate international registration. Other large populations of foreign students, such as those of India and Bangladesh, would probably not be able to compensate for loss of income or research prowess even if their number increased quickly. And with more nervous families at the idea of ​​sending their children to study in the United States, a rapid increase is not likely.

Armed the sevp

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is trying to revoke Harvard University's ability to register international students, the last climbing of federal governments underway with the university. Harvard continued and a federal judge quickly ordered a temporary suspension on the decision. But if it passes legal, the revocation would be financially disastrous for Harvard, where more than a quarter of the student body is international, and probably devastating for the thousands of forced students to transfer or leave the country.

This decision also establishes a dangerous precedent beyond the dressed in ivy of the Cambridge institution. The exchange program of students and visitors is responsible for approving establishments to register international students; Historically, his duties were mainly slowing down rare cases of fraud, ensuring that diploma programs had educational merit and only made fronts for faster and easier visas. After revoking Harvards certification for SEVP, Trump officials warned that other colleges could face a similar spell.

The SEVP armament decision threatens a major source of income for thousands of legitimate colleges, just as they face financial difficulties in refused research grants and registration slowdowns. This could, in turn, reduce the financial aid offers from institutions and even cause increases in tuition fees.

Opt under threat

International students on optional practical training, the Post-Complement Program which allows recent graduates to extend their visas to gain experience in a relevant field for their studies, faced with the most immediate danger. Two weeks ago, immigration officials began targeting OPT participants who had not reported employment in the required calendar, warning that their status in the exchange of students and the information system on visitors would be terminated and that they could be expelled.

Trumps nominated to direct the American citizenship and immigration services, Joseph Edlow, is also a severe opt critic. He told the Senate's judicial committee at the end of May that he thought that the program had been a real problem under former president Joe Biden and reported that he was open to the tightening of restrictions or even to restructuring entirely.

In 202324, almost a quarter of a million recent graduates were on Visa OPT or Stem-Opt extensions, according to data from the Institute for International Education. Under Trump, there could be much less.

New professions in the policy of Sevis

After a series of losses in court, immigration and customs application published a new policy in early May describing acceptable reasons to end the status of student residence. The new policy has only intervened a few weeks after the Ministry of Homeland Security has restored thousands of students SEVIS Records.

The new policy gives Ice a vast mandate to terminate the students of Sevis, saying that immigration officials have the inherent power to do so if necessary. It also explicitly presents two new justifications for the layoffs of SEVIS: the vague proof of non-compliance with the terms of non-immigrant visa, or a revocation of the visa, that the State Department can be practically at will.

Ice has now paved the way for the Trump administration to resume a mass expulsion campaign of international students. This did not happen, but the scene is ready for the first general efforts since the restorations of Sevis, potentially starting with the 280,000 Chinese students in the United States and with international students from Harvards in the reticle, the new policy could also facilitate administration to target students in specific establishments.

Increased visa examination

Last week, Rubio announced a new policy demanding that all candidates for students and exchange visa undergo a rigorous verification of social media and interrupted all new interviews during the implementation of the policy. And on Thursday, he said that the ministry would examine the application criteria to improve the examination of all future visa requests from China and Hong Kong.

The State Department formalizes a practice that would have been widespread at the offices of the American Consulate since Trump took office. Students who apply to enter the country this year have reported major delays in visa offices, unusually deepened journals on social networks and ideological sunflower tests, including support for Israel and the President wins over the agenda.

International students continue to bring prosecution by contesting the power of Trump administrations to revoke student visas in the volume and speed they have offered, and some have already succeeded.

But that the administration tries to expel a critical mass of students or that it is simply more difficult to acquire a visa in the future, the colleges are preparing for an impact on registration. These springs of springs made international students fear for their future, undermined recruiters abroad and launched the financial planning of the colleges in deep uncertainty.

Saw a real frightening effect on the international applications of students and the registrations of this list of international policy in all this slate leaving the White House, said last week, the president of the board of independent colleges. It is very important.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidehighered.com/news/global/international-students-us/2025/06/03/chronicling-trumps-evolving-international-student

