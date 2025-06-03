PM to meet the Council of Ministers on June 4 | Latest news from India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Council of Ministers on June 4, days before the first anniversary of the third term of Bharatiya Janata Party Democratic Alliance (NDA), on June 9, said people aware of the case. Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Modi is likely to define the agenda for the rest of the duration of governments as well as to describe the sectors that will see a renewed push, added the people.

The Council of Ministers also includes leaders of the BJPS Alliance partners in the NDA The Janata Dal (United), the Lok Janshakti party (Ram Vilas), the Telugu party of AMA, the SHIV Sena, the Apna Dal (Soneylal), the Janata Dal (Laïque), the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Republian Party.

The ministries have set up reports on their one -year achievements that will be shared with people. The PM generally fixes the government's agenda, which the ministries and the ministries will then be invited to follow, a person aware of the details indicated.

The meeting comes from Operation Sindoor, India soldiers against terrorist camps in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan (POK) last month in retaliation for the terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam which made 26 lives.

The meeting also comes at a time when the BJP has planned a series of events to celebrate the completion of 11 years of government led by PM Modi at the Center. The Union government led by Modi finished 11 years in power on May 26.

As part of its 11 years of Modi Government Sankalp programs Siddhi (commitment to accomplishment), the BJP has asked its legislators, legislators, corporateurs and representatives of the local body to guarantee 100% registration for the regimes sponsored by the Center, such as Ayushman Bharat Yojana for citizens.