



Several weeks ago, an unprecedented decision in the history of the United States, the present, Donald Trump, published a presidential memorandum leading a federal examination of a private citizen for having criticized him.

This person was me.

In 2018, while working as chief of staff in the Department of Internal Security, I called on my colleagues to preserve our democratic institutions. Now I call federal duty to take measures.

This week, my legal team has submitted an official complaint to the general inspectors of the Ministry of Internal Security (DHS) and the Ministry of Justice (DoJ). We ask them to investigate whether federal officials realize what we support is an unconstitutional order which targets a citizen not for a crime but for dissent.

I served in the first Trump administration and went up the alarm on the abuses of power that I saw in the first hand, first whistling anonymously, then publicly. I warned that if Trump returned to power, he would use the presidency to punish his criticism. This warning was not rhetorical. I said it would be a vengeance machine against individuals and institutions.

Since then, Trump's White House has been busy proving my point.

The president made his order on April 9 suspended my security authorization and asked the DHS to conduct an investigation into my time in the government. As he did, he suggested that I was guilty of betrayal crime punishable by death and that the Attorney General should also investigate. Trump teased years ago that he would punish me for speaking, and now back to power, he followed the threat, indifferent to the protections of the first amendment.

But it's much bigger than me. This is to know if we allow the president of the presidency of all political party to criminalize criticism. This is why this general inspector is important.

General inspectors are supposed to be the immune system for American democracy. They exist within our federal agencies to investigate misconduct and prevent the abuse of government authorities. They are not prosecutors and they do not emit verdicts. But they shine in the dark, especially when civil servants try to exploit their offices to advance political ends.

It is now time for them to act.

Trump's nominees were asked to use their powers to investigate me, my former colleague Chris Krebs and our associates. The consequences have already been very real.

I was forced to get away from my work because the blacklist makes me impossible to carry out my work. My family faces the prospect of a financial ruin due to legal costs, so we had to create a legal defense fund. The threats rolled against us, especially Stalkers who harassed us and have dimped us. Friends have moved away from fear of remuneration. A senior DHS official was even dismissed after the broadcast of photos showing that in 2019, he attended my wedding. And the Ministry of Justice used the presidents 'order against me to justify the abolition of journalists' protections, allowing authorities to more easily obtain search mandates against the media.

But the real evil will come if the lieutenants prevail at the place of continuing with these revenge surveys, without hindrance. Indeed, this will create a precedent for this white house or for any future president to investigate anyone.

This is why general inspectors must get up on this occasion. DHS and DOJ on -call dogs are responsible for investigating the question of whether their services are poorly used to punish dissent, if federal employees violate constitutional rights and if this abuse of power is the beginning of something worse.

We are in a moment that will test democracy for ages.

Will the system be able to protect Americans from political reprisals? Or have the railings so badly corrected that someone is now faced with the perspective that the presidents' pen becomes a sword?

It is no longer theoretical. It is happening here in America. And there is only one handful of institutions left to stop it.

