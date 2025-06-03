The classmates of the Jokowi high school submitted interventions during the hearing in terms of diploma law





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The friends of former president Joko Widodo of 6 Solo State High School have taken action in intervention at the District Court of Solo City (PN), Central Java. This took place during a judicial trial of a trial linked to the Jokowi secondary school diploma at the Solo City district court on Monday June 2, 2025.

The jury which directed the trial examined the file of the trial in the trial. When the trial was underway, the chief judge of the judges jury, Putu Gede Hariadi, revealed that there were those who filed the intervention trial and had been included in the Solo City district court system.

After having verified the jury's intervention trial files, the Penggat and the defendant, followed by the reading of the intervention trial read by the team of legal advisor to the alumni of Sma Negeri 6 solo class of 1980.

Lawyer of the former SMA Negeri 6 Solo class from 1980, Wahyu Teo revealed a certain number of reasons and basic to file an intervention lawsuit in a trial linked to the Jokowi diploma recorded with the case number 99 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT.

“That as a former student of Sma Negeri 6 Surakarta (Solo) has a sense of love, a sense of responsibility for the good name of Sma Negeri 6 Surakarta (Solo) and at the same time a legal product of Sma Negeri 6 Surakarta, in the form of a diploma which is the subject of the trial of the request for intervention,” said Wahyu.

Wahyu also said that Jokowi's classmates had legal interests and felt disadvantaged by the trial of Muhammad Taufiq who was on behalf of the false team of false diplomas, non -shameful (Teput UGM). He said the intervention applicant voluntarily joined the accused.

“Based on these reasons, the petitioner asked the president of the Assembly to want to grant a request,” he said.

After reading the intervention trial, the panel of judges will call for the provisional decision linked or rejected the intervention trial.

“Then, the judge will make a decision upon receipt or rejoice the request to submit the intervention today,” said Putu.

But before that, the panel of judges asked both the intriguing and the accused of responding to the intervention request. The trial of the intervention trial during the Jokowi secondary school diploma was scheduled for Thursday, June 5, 2025 at the Solo City district court.

The members of the Jury of Judges Sutikna added, verdict after that, they could grant or refuse.

“If it is granted, the intervention is combined (the trial) is rejected that it cannot be after the intervention tranche. Then we return to the subject,” said Sutikna.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/hukum/teman-seangkatan-sma-jokowi-ajukan-intervensi-di-sidang-gugatan-ijazah-1632932 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos